A Northwest Allen County elementary school has turned a boulder on its campus into a money-making venture that has been used to wish students happy birthday and a fifth grader good luck in a geography bee.
Aspen Meadow Elementary School families and staff who pay for a 24-hour rental can paint a school-approved message on the rock, which greets visitors at the first turn on the Hathaway Road campus, a district news release said.
“This fun addition gives us personality for the community to see, enjoy and feel, too,” Principal Kim Lochmueller said in a statement. “As the district’s newest school, we’re defining how we want to be known, and lifting up others is a big part of our mission.”
Aspen Meadow opened in August 2021 and serves about 550 students.
Parent Teacher Organization members were brainstorming ways to generate revenue to help students and employees when they came up with the idea, the release said. The 24-hour rentals cost $25.
The boulder originated from a Roanoke homebuilding site operated by Granite Ridge Builders. North Eastern Group Realty found a contractor to relocate the rock to Aspen Meadow, the release said, indicating Fox Contractors was involved.
“We are so thankful for the rock, the transportation and placement of it by generous community members,” PTO Treasurer Chris Eldridge said in a statement.
As a gesture of the school’s gratitude, Eldridge said, Aspen Meadow installed a plaque beside the rock as a reminder of the donors’ generosity.
Each rock rental starts at 4 p.m. daily. Aspen Meadow families and staff may contact the school for details about reserving the rock.
Defiance
Defiance College’s social work program received a $1,000 donation from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office for the Empty Bowls Fundraiser. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the PATH Center to help combat food insecurity in the Defiance area.
Events
Trine University will host its annual Take Back the Night rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the MTI Center on the Angola campus. The event is held as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and will culminate in a march down Thunder Drive. Contact Jessica Taylor at 260-665-4947 or taylorj@trine.edu for information.
Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw students could win free tuition when they sign up for summer and fall courses at Tuesday’s registration fair. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on campus, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw. Attendees are encouraged to apply in advance. Sign up at link.ivytech.edu/warsawreg.
Grant
WGU Indiana received a $98,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc. to support implementation of a science of reading program within the college’s curriculum. The goal is to help the online university revamp its elementary education degree programs to incorporate science of reading into the curriculum.
Hicksville
Hicksville High School students Ashlyn Steury, Brooklyn Wright and Henry Ballard will attend Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., in June. As part of the weeklong youth leadership experience, Ohio students will visit many famous and historic sites, meet with Ohio’s congressional delegation members on Capitol Hill and learn about public service and the cooperative business model. The teens will represent North Western Electric and Paulding Putnam Cooperatives.
Recognition
The Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution presented a $200 scholarship to Snider High School senior Lanyah Eisenbrown for her essay contest entry titled “The Role of Natural Rights in the American Revolution.”
Warsaw Community Schools bus drivers were recognized last month at the Baker Youth Club’s annual fundraiser. The group honored the district employees with the Community Partner Award in recognition of their daily commitment and hard work.
Trine University’s Christian Campus House honored university President Earl Brooks II for his support and Justin Bock, assistant professor in the Franks School of Education, as its Distinguished Faculty member during its 37th annual banquet March 25.
Bianca Blessing, an Allen County election deputy, completed the Certificate in Election Administration, Technology and Security program at Ball State University and will participate in a graduation ceremony Friday in Muncie. Established in 2018, the program is offered to state election officials and expands professional competencies in understanding implications of election law; proficiency in operations of election technology; managing, training and assessing election personnel; and ensuring election integrity.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis announced its 2023 valedictorians: Joseph Caffee, who was previously home-schooled; Isaiah Lacey, a graduate of Indian Creek High School; Emma Mantica, a graduate of Homestead High School; Daniel McKeeman, a graduate of Carroll High School; and Timothy Tippmann, a graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School.
Anne Koehl will receive an honorary degree from Saint Francis during the May 6 commencement ceremony. She graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1974 before the program came under the direction of the university. Knowing the important work of the Women’s Care Center in South Bend, Koehl worked to open a center in Fort Wayne and has served as director for the last 20 years. There are now three centers in Fort Wayne that help mothers choose healthy pregnancies, resulting in more than 16,000 births since the center’s opening in 2004.
Scholarships
The Early Childhood Alliance seeks to raise $5,000 for scholarships benefiting low-income families during Give Greater Allen County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.givegreaterallen.com/organizations/early-childhood-alliance for information.
Purdue University Fort Wayne named these students Chapman Scholars: Bethany Cisz and Ethan Roy of Bishop Dwenger High School; Nada Dahouk and Maxwell Klema of Homestead High School; and Allison Stookey of Wawasee High School. The Chapman Scholars Program has awarded four-year scholarships since 2009.
Purdue Fort Wayne selected Leah Potts of Columbia City High School as a Doermer Distinguished Scholar. The program provides a four-year, merit-based scholarship to an incoming freshman majoring in business. The recipient can network with local businesses, work with mentors, participate in internships and participate in an international business experience. They are expected to complete a community-based business project during their junior and senior years.
