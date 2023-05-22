The Northwest Allen County Schools board on Monday endorsed a $178 million strategy to address enrollment growth.
The board approved three resolutions related to the building projects – including a $101 million middle school – following the second of two hearings that drew no public comment.
The community understands the 8,200-student district needs to expand its facilities, Superintendent Wayne Barker said after the meeting.
“You can drive in any direction and see that we’re growing,” he said.
A demographer reinforced that with data last fall, telling leaders to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 in the next decade.
NACS is prioritizing the secondary schools at the demographer’s recommendation.
The district plans to construct a third middle school with space for 1,000 students, same as Carroll and Maple Creek middle schools. The existing buildings are expected to exceed capacity within two years.
A $52.4 million renovation and expansion project is planned for Carroll High School. It is forecast to have about 2,900 students in 10 years compared to about 2,550 now.
Along with the schools, NACS plans to build a 31,000-square-foot central office, which has outgrown its space at Perry Hill Elementary School. That project, which includes renovations to Perry Hill, is expected to cost $18 million.
“These are not frivolous projects,” Barker said. “We’re building schools for the overcrowding that we’re experiencing. We’ve been in a central office that’s in the back of an elementary school for many, many years. And we’ve just truly outgrown it, which is a reason why we’re having our meetings in the gym.”
The maximum cost totals $178 million because it also includes about $6.5 million in what are known as issuance costs, which include appraisals, title insurance, school counsel and the financial adviser.
The district plans to finance the projects through first mortgage bonds.
A report from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors showed the tax rate would not beaffected – assuming a 5% growth in net assessed value. The annual growth in net assessed value hasn’t dipped below that threshold in NACS since 2016, with yearly growth averaging about 8% over the last decade.
“I think we can pretty safely say that no one should see an impact to their tax rate,” Barker said.
A different architecture firm will handle each project. Agreements approved Monday indicate Moake Park Group will be compensated about $3 million for the middle school project; Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers will get about $2.1 million for the high school project; and Elevatus Architecture will receive $675,000 for the new administrative building and related Perry Hill renovations.
Construction could start by February or March.
The location for the new middle school hasn’t been announced. Barker has said the central office will likely remain on its current campus, which is near Coldwater and Union Chapel roads along with Oak View Elementary School and Maple Creek.
Barker credited the board for being transparent and intentional about the district’s plans since the demographer presented in October. The superintendent added the elected officials will remain involved in the process to get the projects shovel-ready.
“A lot has to happen between now and then,” Barker said.