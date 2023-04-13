Canterbury School will soon start construction on a $10.5 million fine arts facility expected to open next year, the independent college preparatory school announced Thursday.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. May 8 at Canterbury High School, 3210 Smith Road. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held a day later.
"We are excited to move forward with this project, which will advance Canterbury School's strategic goals and long-term vision," Head of School David Jackson said in a statement. "The building will bring both the visual and performing arts to life, while also enhancing opportunities to build community."
The Surack Family Foundation, The James Foundation and other gifts are supporting most of the costs, spokeswoman Natalie Trout said.
"We will continue to fundraise for naming opportunities and to build our endowment to sustain the building," she said by email.
A non-profit organization, Canterbury gets most of its income – 85% – from tuition and fees, according to its 2021-22 Philanthropy Report.
The 18,000-square-foot arts center will be next to the high school and will serve as the hub for the Academy of Arts at Canterbury, a news release said. The audition-based program launched in 2020 and features concentrations including visual art and photography, theater and music.
The Canterbury Fine Arts Center will include an art gallery, a black box theater, a recording studio and podcasting space, 2D and 3D art classrooms, a digital photography lab and classrooms for band, choir and orchestra along with performance and reception spaces, the release said.
Construction is expected to begin in June, the release said, adding Canterbury is eyeing an August 2024 opening.
The school, which has another campus at 5601 Covington Road, serves students ages 2 and older. Its 2022-23 profile indicates it has about 850 students, including about 240 high schoolers.