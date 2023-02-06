A Carroll High School senior is already going places with her photography skills – literally.
Bayan Yunis traveled to Miami last month as one of 10 photography division finalists in the 2023 National YoungArts Competition. National YoungArts Week gave students opportunities to develop their craft with internationally recognized leaders in their field, according to a Northwest Allen County Schools news release.
Fellow NACS photography student Aubrey Barb received an honorable mention. Barb was invited to participate in an in-person pilot program in Miami this spring, the district said.
Yunis described the YoungArts experience as the perfect combination of challenge and encouragement.
“I’m immensely grateful for being a part of a highly supportive and creative community that will support me throughout the rest of my artistic career,” Yunis said in a statement.
She also is a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts candidate.
Yunis credited Carroll photography teacher Nicole Croy for helping her discover her niche in photography. The release indicated she is Croy’s third student to receive the prestigious YoungArts honor.
The National YoungArts Foundation, the awarding organization, is a nonprofit that focuses on identifying and supporting emerging artists across 10 disciplines, the release said.
Croy said she has worked with Yunis throughout the teen’s high school career. She expects the week in Miami will forever change the way Yunis thinks about art and the work she creates.
“She walked into her senior year with a large amount of work already produced, and each week moving forward she began to slowly understand more and more about herself and the true meaning of what she was trying to express with her photography,” Croy said in a statement. “Her work deals with topics such as self-identity as well as becoming content with who we are and where we come from.”
Contest
• Entries for Project POTUS, a national competition, will be accepted from Feb. 20 to April 18. Participants must research an American president and create a one-minute video representing the president selected. The grand prize winner will receive $500. It is open to students in grades six through eight. Visit ProjectPOTUS.org for information.
Dashboard
• The Indiana Department of Education has deployed the first round of enhancements to its new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard. Also known as Indiana GPS, the resource is evolving in response to the needs of Indiana’s students, communities and employers. The most recent enhancements let users drill down into longitudinal and disaggregated data, showing data over time by student population. Visit indianagps.doe.in.gov for information.
Events
• Fort Wayne Community Schools will host freshman orientations at these times: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wayne High School; 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Northrop High School; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at South Side High School; and 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at North Side and Snider high schools. The events will provide tips on transitioning from middle school to high school; information about registering for classes; and details about the Indiana Graduation Pathways. Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will contact new students individually for the 2023-24 academic year.
• Grace College will hold a panel discussion on “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Westminster East Banquet Hall on the Winona Lake campus. The public is welcome. Scheduled panelists include Cokiesha Bailey Robinson, associate dean of student diversity and inclusion; Cesar Soto, assistant professor of world literature; and Denise Lewis, assistant professor of online graduate counseling. The event will consider the “Black Panther” franchise in light of historical topics and its effectiveness regarding representation.
• The East Allen County Schools Educational Foundation annual fundraiser is set for 5 to 8 p.m. May 4 at Ceruti’s Diamond Room. Details to come.
Grace
The Grace College • School of Business will provide a free curbside tax return service through March 30 through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The service is for elderly, disabled and lower-income individuals filing a basic tax return. Contact 574-372-5160, or vitataxes@grace.edu to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteers, including Grace College business students, professors and certified public accountants, make the service possible in Kosciusko County. CPAs interested in volunteering can contact Danielle Deal at dealdd@grace.edu.
Grants
• The Problem Solving Institute, in partnership with Region 8 Education Service Center and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, announced the establishment of an Educator Wellness Fund. It will provide support and resources to educators to help improve their overall well-being. Visit https://cfgfw.org to donate and contact info@problemsi.com with questions. Grant applications for educators will begin in the summer.
Manchester
Manchester University• is offering a fully online transition to teaching program that is designed for adults looking for a career change. The 18-credit-hour program offers two enrollment options: an 18-month traditional program and a six-month accelerated option. Courses are taught by faculty or adjuncts who hold advanced degrees in education. Visit www.manchester.edu/T2T for information.
Recognition
The Lutheran Scholarship Granting Organization of Indiana, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, held a student contest among its 54 schools statewide. Winners of the “Why I Love My School” contest included Sidney Scheumann and Grace Levitt of Concordia Lutheran High School and Theodore Burfiend of Redeemer Classical.
•
• The Warsaw High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state qualifying troupes. The group also received awards including a gold ranking in the Thespian Honor Portfolio.
• The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program candidates include Nada Dahouk, Madeline Phuong and Hunter Specht of Homestead High School; Vicky Li of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School; and Anya Ramrakhiani and Edward Sun of Canterbury High School. Jackson Davis of Homestead and Hannah Perry• of DeKalb High School are candidates for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
Saint Francis
Paul Schmidt, an asso• ciate professor of physics at University of Saint Francis, received the BJ Harper Award from the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society at its 2022 year-end celebration. The honor reflects his efforts at spreading the joy of science, notably in the area of astronomy, while volunteering with the society at its observatory. He was noted for his wide breath of knowledge, approachable manner and eagerness to connect the wider wonders of the universe to everyday lives.
Trine
• Trine University installed two new digital tickers inside Ford Hall, which houses the Ketner School of Business. The ticker on the building’s second floor displays current stock prices while the ticker on the first floor displays sports news and scores. The displays were paid for, in part, with funds the university received from Lilly Endowment Inc. to implement and expand technology on campus.
• Registration for campus and community members to submit projects for Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge is open through March 16. Presented by Trine innovation 1, the challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology. There is no entry fee. Presentations and awards will take place in Fabiani Theatre inside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center in Angola on March 30. Visit innovation1.org and click on the i1 Challenge link for information.
