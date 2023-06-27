About $730,000 in additional upgrades is on tap for Carroll High School's stadium and fieldhouse.
The board on Monday agreed to spend $519,293 on video boards at the two locations and $208,703 on a related audio system with leftover funds from bonds established to pay for previous site improvements.
Northwest Allen County Schools doesn't have the flexibility to divert the balance of those bonds – $1,767,675 – to other needs, such as teacher pay, Superintendent Wayne Barker said.
"These are funds that were created to build that site improvement project that the board supported years ago," Barker said, referring to the $24.8 million makeover that addressed the stadium and other areas. "We couldn't do anything in any way to legally take that money and share it and give people raises. It wouldn't be possible."
South Dakota-based Daktronics will provide the video boards while Reliance I/O of Roanoke will supply the audio system. After those purchases, NACS will have about $1 million remaining to spend.
Kent Somers, board president, acknowledged the $727,996 a big amount, but the district lacks options.
"The money's sitting there. We have to spend it," Somers said. "We have nothing else on the table right now that would fit that need."
NACS celebrated the overhaul of the stadium, track, marching band practice fields, soccer fields, football field, surrounding grounds, out buildings and parking lots with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in July 2021.
"We built a facility that was built to last the test of time," Athletic Director Dan Ginder said. "The community is extremely proud of that facility."
The site has let Carroll host "some of the biggest and best events" in the area, Ginder said. He noted the school last year hosted its first regional boys and girls track competition and its first marching band invitational, among other contests.
Adding video boards to the stadium scoreboard and inside the fieldhouse will further enhance the facilities, Ginder said.
Along with athletic and marching band events, possible uses of the technology include elementary movie nights, graduation ceremonies, daily educational uses and a meeting area for speakers, he said.
Ginder expects the upgrades will increase fan engagement, improve safety with video announcements and introduce advertising opportunities through in-game productions. He anticipates NACS can generate at least $50,000 annually.
Use of the Charger Sports Network will expand, providing more opportunities for students to learn broadcasting skills, Ginder said.
"You talk about personalizing an education," Somers said, adding students can gain experience in aspects including video, announcing and technology.
Kristi Schlatter, board secretary, said she likes how the equipment will benefit many students. She would like any advertising revenue to also support as many staff and students as possible, she said.
Ginder said district officials will develop a plan regarding advertising.