A local student has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Bayan Yunis of Carroll High School is one of 161 high school students named to the 59th class of scholars. The recognition is based on accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
Two other Indiana students, Archit Kalra and Amogha Medha Paleru, were also named scholars, according to today's news release from the U.S. Department of Education. Both attend Carmel High School, north of Indianapolis.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.
Yunis has received national recognition before. In January, she traveled to Miami as one of 10 photography division finalists in the 2023 National YoungArts Competition. That competition focuses on identifying and supporting emerging artists across 10 disciplines.
Yunis was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, but Northwest Allen County Schools planned a press conference with her for Thursday.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education. Yunis was designated as a scholar in the arts.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.
A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.