Carroll High School students will put on their own production of a play featuring LGBTQ+ characters after it was canceled by the school earlier this year.
In partnership with Fort Wayne Pride, the students plan to perform “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” at Foellinger Outdoor Theatre at 7 p.m. on May 20.
The independent production will be directed by Blane Pressler, a North Side High School graduate who lives in New York and serves as artistic director at the Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, Missouri.
The students and Fort Wayne Pride are hoping to raise $50,000 to support the production, including paying for venue rental, insurance, sets and costumes.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the production had already received almost $5,000 from more than 80 donors. According to the GoFundMe page, donations are tax-deductible and help cover the production costs.
Rehearsals are underway and tickets will go on sale soon, according to the production’s website, marianlives.org.
Principal Cleve Million decided to replace the school play with a different one in late February. Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent said at the time that Million’s decision was about concern for students’ well-being, not exclusion.
But many students didn’t agree and circulated a petition against cancellation of the play, which a same-sex couple and a nonbinary character.
Kaitlyn Gulley, a senior at Carroll and president of the school's Gay-Straight Alliance, said in a video released Tuesday that LGBTQ+ students at Carroll were devastated after the play’s cancellation, particularly those in the theater department. Gulley said the performance is important and will send a message to those parents, teachers, administrators and others who didn't want the play to be performed.
“We’re still here,” Gulley said. "And we’re going to do it, no matter what they say.”
Carroll senior and actor Tristan Wasserman said that canceling the play “kicks dirt in the eyes of everyone who wanted to go and tell that story.”
“As young adults in the community, we have much greater impact than I think most people realize,” Wasserman said. “It’s important for us to be able to learn and grow and just be ourselves.”