This evening, a group of Carroll High School students will take the stage at Fort Wayne’s outdoor Foellinger Theatre, bringing down the curtain on a months-long saga that started in late February.
Marie Brammer was in a Carroll High School theater production class when she first read the script for “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood.” Theater teacher Emily Grillo, in her first year at Carroll High School, had selected it to be the school’s spring play.
During auditions in February, Brammer said, she and other students completed sign-up forms that included a question asking whether they were comfortable playing a nonbinary character or a character in a same-sex relationship.
“If you didn’t want to, you could check no, and nobody would make fun of you or do anything,” she said.
On what would have been the third day of auditions, Carroll principal Cleve Million announced his decision to cancel the play.
Brammer, a junior, watched the Northwest Allen County Schools board meeting school board meeting online the next week. Brammer said she felt the parents who supported the cancellation were disrespectful.
“To a lot of students in the production, that felt like standing down to bullies,” Brammer said of the district’s decision to put on a different play.
Students standing up
Sophomore Peyton Stratton said she was excited when “Marian” was first announced because it had a female lead – a role she was eventually cast for the independent production. She wasn’t in the room when the production’s cancellation was announced and heard the news from a friend.
“At first, I think, I was just in shock,” Stratton said. “Because I wasn’t actually in the room, I only half believed it. I spent a majority of the day in between being in denial about it and freaking out.”
Stella Brewer-Vartanian, a senior at Carroll, said she doesn’t identify as LGBTQ+ and isn’t a member of the theater community – but she’s politically active.
“I’m very passionate about trying to make our district a good place for everybody,” she said.
The administration “missed out on a great opportunity to help further students’ education,” Brewer-Vartanian said, adding that the decision to cancel “Marian” could be a slippery slope toward greater censorship.
“When democracies are under threat, education institutes are the first ones threatened; they’re the first ones targeted,” she said. “I’m not saying necessarily because we’re putting on this play that democracy is saved and everything’s all good. But, unfortunately, I do think that Marian’s original cancellation is a sign of growing intolerance.”
A group of students, including Brewer-Vartanian, Tristan Wasserman and Gay-Straight Alliance President Kaitlyn Gulley, assembled a board of students to fight for the play, Brammer said.
The group then contacted adults in the Fort Wayne community, a move Brewer-Vartanian said was the best decision they made. Nikki Fultz, director of Fort Wayne Pride, said people reached out to her when the play was first canceled.
The representation of LGBTQ+ people would have been important to students at Carroll, Fultz said. Later, she got a call from “Marian” producer and one-time congressional candidate Nathan Gotsch.
“Since our name was trusted, and we had the ability (to help), we said ‘of course,’ ” Fultz said.
Building inclusivity
Brammer is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a leader in the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance. She said friends have faced discrimination, been kicked out of clubs and lost jobs because of their orientation or identity.
“You just face a lot of people being jerks. I’ve been called slurs at school,” Brammer said. “There’s been teachers that have gone out of their way to be rude to my friends because of their identities. There’s kids at school that will call you weird or stupid for no reason at all.”
Brammer hopes it’s something her peers will grow out of when they’re older.
“But, I mean, the adults of the school aren’t proving me right there,” she said.
DeAndra and Daniel Hogan, parents of Carroll junior and actor Trey McFarland, said their son has been acting since he was 10 years old. When he came to Fort Wayne, they wanted to send him to the “best school system possible” and chose NACS.
“Marian” is the first play McFarland has been in, they said. Before, he’d only tried out for musicals and participated in the school’s show choir.
“We were excited because he was finally branching out into a new theater field for himself and his career,” Daniel Hogan said. “Then, all of a sudden, we got word that it was canceled.”
DeAndra Hogan said McFarland came out to her as gay five years ago at age 13. She said her family is open and loving, but he was still scared to reveal his secret.
“As a mom, this is hard to swallow,” DeAndra Hogan said. “He was deathly afraid to come out to me even though he’s my youngest, my baby boy. … That fear broke my heart.”
The play could have opened doors and helped others in the district who are afraid of coming out to their parents, DeAndra Hogan said.
“But the sheer fact that it didn’t get done at Carroll closed that conversation completely down,” she said.
Four Carroll students – Brewer-Vartanian, Gulley, Wasserman and Meadowe Freeman – sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday inviting him and Indiana’s state lawmakers to the independent production of “Marian” during its lone performance.
“Cancel culture claimed a real victim” when Million canceled the play, the letter claims, and the district’s “decision to side with a homophobic minority sent a very public message, intended or not, that at Carroll, queer students are second-class citizens,” the letter said.
They pointed to several bills passed this year by the Indiana legislature and signed by Holcomb that target the LGBTQ+ community, including “knock-off ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills” and a ban on gender-affirming care for Hoosier minors.
“Being exposed to stories that acknowledge the LGBTQ experience isn’t something we need to ‘protect’ people from,” the letter stated. “It’s something that can help us all better understand each other, which is sorely needed right now.”
Brammer also drew connections between elected officials’ actions toward LGBTQ+ people and the hate she and others have faced at school.
“Not talking about gay people – or not recognizing them as people – is just going to make people’s lives worse all around,” Brammer said. “It’s not going to help anyone. I feel like it’ll make people feel more negatively (about LGBTQ+ people) without hearing their stories.”
Supporting studentsThe students announced their own independent production of “Marian” on May 4 in partnership with Fort Wayne Pride.
They also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to cover production expenses, including the cost to use the more than 2,700-seat Foellinger Theater. They ultimately raised more than $82,000.
Most of the tickets were sold for about $15, and the VIP seats, which include a meet-and-greet, cost about $100. All of the $15 seats were sold before Thursday evening.
The rehearsal period has been condensed, giving the student actors less than a month to prepare under the direction of North Side High School graduate Blane Pressler, who lives in New York and serves as artistic director at the Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, Missouri.
The three-week rehearsal process was stressful, Stratton said. Balancing studying for finals and Advance Placement tests with studying lines as the play’s titular character has been “a lot to try and juggle,” she added
During a May 10 rehearsal, the students met virtually with “Marian” playwright Adam Szymkowicz and Broadway actor Michael Oberholtzer.
Oberholtzer, who grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Bishop Luers High School, was nominated last year for a Tony Award for his role as Shane Mungitt in the play “Take Me Out.”
“It doesn’t matter if there’s 100 people in that audience; it doesn’t matter if there’s 50; it doesn’t matter if there’s three,” Oberholtzer told the cast. “I’ve done shows in Chicago when I was in college for, like, 10 people. … I strongly urge you all to take pride in your work and really try to reach people with this story.”
The community’s support throughout the saga has meant everything to the students, Brammer said, calling it “inspiring.”
Brewer-Vartanian, the Carroll senior who is an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, said the response shows that people’s love and tolerance is stronger than hatred.
“As a pessimist, I think that’s really important to take note of,” she said.
Recently, McFarland had an appointment with a new doctor and mentioned he was tired from school and rehearsals for the play, his parents said. The doctor replied that they had just bought tickets to the performance, which is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.
“Trey just looked kind of shocked,” DeAndra Hogan said. “Like, it’s not just online, it’s in person. I think he’s just astonished with the pouring out of love.”