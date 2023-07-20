Producers of the play that Carroll High School administrators canceled intend to file a complaint with the Indiana public access counselor today because Northwest Allen County Schools denied their records request seeking emails about why their production was blocked.
Nathan Gotsch, a producer of the students' independent production of "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood," asserted the rejection defies Indiana's public records laws. He said their request was similar to a successful request from an investigative reporter.
"So why the difference in response?" Gotsch said in a statement. "What are they trying to hide?"
The Journal Gazette has sent an email to NACS seeking comment.
Luke Britt, the state's public access counselor, confirmed by email that he and Gotsch spoke Wednesday afternoon. Gotsch expressed interest in filing a complaint or informal inquiry, but he hadn't done so as of late this morning.
"I'll reserve comment on the substance for now just in case a complaint is filed," Britt said when The Journal Gazette asked for insight about possible reasons for the denied request.
The process takes about 45 days, Britt said.
Students performed the play to a sold-out crowd at Fort Wayne's outdoor Foellinger Theatre in May, months after Carroll canceled it after administrators said it became a divisive and potentially unsafe activity for students. The subsequent school board meeting attracted a standing room-only crowd , with most speakers criticizing the school for rejecting a play that included LGBTQ+ representation.