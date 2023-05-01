Four members of the Churubusco Livestock Judging Team are ready to represent the United States in Scotland.
The group – Devyn Gaff, McKenna Sobasky, Remi Earnhart and James Earnhart – earned a spot at the Royal Highland International Livestock Judging Contest in Scotland, a news release said.
The team qualified for the June competition after capturing a national championship last fall at the North American International Livestock Exposition, the release said.
The Churubusco group became the sixth Indiana team to win since the contest debuted in 1919, the release said, and the first Hoosiers to win in more than 15 years.
The teens’ success represents hours of hard work, coaches Trinna Keener and Colton Geiger said.
“They continue to be driven and desire to be even better not only at judging but as young adults,” the coaches said in a statement. “Their success unlocks so many opportunities for their future, and we get a front-row seat. It’s an amazing feeling.”
The team is fundraising to offset the cost of the Scotland trip, which is estimated at $25,000, the release said.
It indicated a fundraising dinner is set for May 11 at Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City. Contact the coaches at buscolivestockjudging@gmail.com for tickets, information or to donate. Monetary donations will qualify as charitable contributions for tax purposes, the release said, and forms can be provided.
Other team members are Sage Lawrence, Mallory Schaefer, Keira Lortie, Laney Parker, Holly Howard, Corbin Konger, Kiptyn Felton, Kiptyn Ott, and Kate and Mary Griffiths, the release said.
Members range from ages 10 to 18, the release said, and many earn college scholarships for livestock judging and continue to compete at the collegiate level.
Event
A public education update featuring Phil Downs and Melanie Wright is set for 6 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, in meeting room A. Downs is a former Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent now teaching at Trine University. Wright is an educator at Daleville Elementary School and a former state representative. They will share their perspectives on new Indiana legislation and its effects on public schools. The Indiana Coalition for Public Education, the League of Women Voters, the Allen County Democratic Luncheon Club and Northeast Indiana Friends of Public Education are sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public. Contact Bobbie Weikle at drbjweikle@comcast.net or Anne Duff at anneduff@frontier.com for information.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized the following Snider High School students for participating in the Junior and High School All State Jazz Ensemble: Luke Ulsh, Vincent Hood and Brody Hirsch.
The FWCS board recognized Northrop High School teacher Lisa Helmuth for being named to the Indiana High School Dance Team Association Hall of Fame.
Garrett
Garrett High School’s career development program partnered with the Olive B. Cole Foundation, Brooks Construction and Fort Wayne Bobcat on a learning opportunity involving a skid loader. Students completed a trial run last month in moving dirt at school athletics facilities.
Grace
Grace Theological Seminary will offer an online Master of Divinity program beginning this fall for pastors and ministry leaders seeking a flexible and virtual means of advancing their education. Visit seminary.grace.edu or contact an admissions counselor at seminary@grace.edu for information.
Grants
A $25,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation benefited the dental technology program at Indiana University Fort Wayne. It bought equipment, including computer-aided design and manufacturing software, and supported faculty and student training. The IU Fort Wayne program is one of only 13 accredited dental technology programs nationwide and offers a four-year baccalaureate degree through the Indiana University School of Dentistry.
Josiah White’s received a $65,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation. The Christian family services ministry will use the money to study the feasibility of launching a private, Christian multi-track high school focused on career and technical education in Wabash. The feasibility study is expected to take about six months, from April to October. It is being conducted by Thomas P. Miller & Associates, a consulting firm based in Indianapolis.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw added a Peterbilt training program to its diesel technology courses as part of a new statewide partnership. It provides partner schools with the latest professional training curriculum needed to become a highly skilled service technician within the company. It works with Peterbilt dealers to find these entry-level service technicians who have gone through a diesel technology program. This will expand employment and internship opportunities to students after they graduate.
NACS
Carroll High School National Honor Society students delivered books, puzzles and stickers to every Northwest Allen County elementary school as a welcome gift for incoming kindergartners. The donation was a joint effort between area businesses and the Knights of Columbus. The district held kindergarten orientation at the eight schools on April 18.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Doermer School of Business earned a five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The decision followed a February campus visit and assessment. All undergraduate and graduate business programs the university offers have been AACSB accredited since 1988. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide attain this accreditation, a news release said, and Doermer School of Business is the only business school in the 11-county northeast Indiana region to be AACSB-accredited.
Recognition
Indiana Academic Super Bowl state finalists include teams from Angola High School, Bishop Luers High School, Churubusco Junior-Senior High School, Columbia City High School, Homestead High School, Garrett High School, New Haven Junior-Senior High School, Northrop High School and Warsaw Community High School. The event is set for Saturday at Purdue University.
Sarah Gordon, a Manchester University Fort Wayne faculty member, has been inducted as a distinguished fellow in the Pharmacy Academy by the National Academies of Practice.
A Trine University team that included Valecia Palermo of Fort Wayne placed fourth in a speed sales competition held during the National Collegiate Sports Sales Competition. Team adviser Brandon Podgorski was recognized as one of the top judges from the corporate partnerships division.
Huntington University student Jasmin Buffenn of Waterloo won a regional scholarship and a national scholarship at the Alpha Chi national convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Two Fort Wayne residents were matched with their clinical residencies as part of Marian University’s Medical School Match Day 2023. Cecelia Hale will pursue an internal medicine residency at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne. Jake Herber will pursue a family medicine residency at Ehrling Bergquist Hospital at the Offut Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Trine
The Dekko Foundation has pledged $650,000 toward Trine University’s 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility in Fort Wayne near Parkview Regional Medical Center. The building, which is under construction, is estimated to cost $40 million.
Members of Trine’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers in early April cleared brush and trees from stone dams constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps at Pokagon State Park. The park wants to feature the dams by making them more visible from the hiking path. Members of the corps, which provided jobs during the Great Depression, were stationed at Pokagon between 1934 and 1942.
Dave Jarzyna will retire May 31 as vice president of university marketing and communications. He will continue in a consulting role with Trine to assist in departmental and presidential transitions after his retirement.