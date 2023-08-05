Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf jokes that he is above average.
He’s led the Fort Wayne university for only a little over six years, but that’s longer than the nationwide average of 5.9 years. Recent turnover at four northeast Indiana private colleges means his longevity is second only to that of Sherilyn Emberton, whose tenure at Huntington University began 10 years ago.
“It’s something that I think about a lot,” Einolf said. “Frankly, I think it’s a shame when leadership, specifically presidents, don’t last longer than they do because there’s just a lot of investment on both sides.”
The American Council on Education conducts the American College President Study about every five years to better understand the leaders at higher education institutions.
The group’s latest report, released in April, was based on responses from more than 1,000 presidents.
The survey asked the campus leaders how long they had been in their position. Their responses averaged 5.9 years – a 9% decline since 2016, when the average was 6.5 years, and a 30% decrease since 2006, when it was 8.5 years.
Pat McGuire, who has led the same Washington, D.C., college since 1989, described six years as “ridiculously short.”
“You can hardly do anything in that length of time that is significant and institutional changing,” McGuire told reporters during a June conference in Atlanta for education journalists. “If you’re into transformation, you’ve got to stay and stick with it.”
McGuire, of Trinity Washington University, acknowledged presidents leave voluntarily, but she also blamed college boards for immediately ousting leaders when problems arise.
“Boards are too quick sometimes to pull the plug when they need to work through it,” McGuire said.
Although the national average tenure is considered short, it exceeds the longevity for most presidents of institutions that belong to the Independent Colleges of Indiana. Einolf maintains a list of the 29 schools, their presidents and start dates. As of mid-July, 19 presidents had served less than six years, and two institutions – including the University of Saint Francis – had openings.
Leaders for the area’s public institutions – the local campuses for Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana and Purdue universities – have other titles, such as chancellor.
Einolf described much of the local turnover as natural. He noted Earl Brooks II retired this year from Trine University after 23 years as president – “an incredibly long tenure” – and Dave McFadden retired from Manchester University after nine years in the role.
“What has happened recently, for the most part, has been normal turnover or turnover of longtime success,” Einolf said.
Searching for a right fit
Grace College used a search firm as it sought longtime President Bill Katip’s successor instead of exclusively focusing on internal candidates, said Dan Renner, Board of Trustees chairman. He said the importance of the decision contributed to that strategy, which attracted about 35 candidates.
“Leaders shape the culture that drives behavior, and behavior produces results,” Renner said. “If you get it wrong, you can put the institution at risk.”
Katip planned to retire in June 2022 after almost 10 years as president, but his health hastened the end of his tenure several months sooner than expected. Officials wanted to find someone willing to serve at least five to seven years because making a difference in higher education takes time, Renner said.
Progress happens through consensus-building rather than top-down edicts, he said.
“We didn’t want someone that would be here and gone in just a few years,” Renner said.
John Gilmore, who is Renner’s counterpart at Manchester University, said officials were pleased with the candidate pool – both in number and quality – when they searched for McFadden’s successor.
“We want somebody that’s passionate about the mission of the school and energized about the development of students,” Gilmore said.
Alumna Stacy Young got the job and started in July. The 1996 graduate said she felt called to return home to Indiana and lead the institution that sparked her passion for higher education.
“I really would like to be here until I retire,” she said.
Young added she’s eager to see what comes of the students under her leadership, to see where their Manchester education leads them.
“That’s a pretty incredible feeling,” she said.
Finding balance
About 55% of presidents surveyed for the American College President Study said they planned to resign from their current position in the next five years. Of those, 26% indicated that the only next step they were considering was to retire and hold no other position.
The college presidents survey doesn’t explore the reasons behind the turnover, although it asked whether the coronavirus pandemic has affected when they plan to leave the role. About 55% indicated they were still planning to transition at their previously anticipated time.
Some local education leaders described the job of a college president as a taxing role.
Higher education is economically stressful, regardless of the decade, said Emberton, who is entering her 11th year at Huntington University. But presidents in the last 10 to 15 years have experienced many changes, she said, including new rules from the government and adjustments associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Navigating everything while managing an institution in a way that honors its heritage and students is tough, Emberton said.
“I would say that most of us don’t choose this role without understanding that,” she said.
Young, who previously led Montcalm Community College in Michigan, described the presidency as a 24/7 job, noting her phone rings at odd hours.
Her family knows she won’t make every game or event, but Young said she tries to reserve time for those activities. Her son is a high school senior, so she’s already sent his spring baseball schedule to her assistant.
Work-life balance is a concern, said Drew Flamm, who became Grace’s president last year at age 40. He and his wife have three boys in elementary school.
“We try to be cognizant of that,” said Renner, Grace’s board chairman.
Because of Flamm’s youth, he has the potential to make a substantial long-term difference at Grace if the arrangement continues to be mutually beneficial between him and the institution, Renner said.
Flamm, an internal candidate, started the presidency with the benefit of being familiar with the community and the school.
After a year into the job, Flamm said he doesn’t have any desire to go elsewhere. His sons enjoy spending time on campus and especially like eating at the dining hall because they love being around the college students, who have become their mentors.
“I’m not looking at bigger and better,” Flamm said. “This is a great fit for our family.”
As heavy as the job can be, Young said, it’s great, too.
“You really get to have the opportunity to help lead these amazing institutions that help the next generation,” she said.