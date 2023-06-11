Northwest Allen County Schools board members want the community to feel listened to when the district shares its final strategic plan in August.
That was their consensus when they gathered last week for a work session devoted to the topic.
About 6,500 people – including students, parents and district employees – provided input that is being used to craft what Superintendent Wayne Barker has called the district’s North Star, which will guide the way forward.
Education Elements, the consultant leading NACS through the strategic plan process, shared a draft with the board Wednesday.
Content included updated mission and vision statements along with four focus areas and related goals based on feedback from 92 focus group participants and 6,467 survey respondents.
The community engagement should lead to buy-in of the strategic plan and should help the plan be more successful, representatives from the consulting firm said.
“I hope it shows that we’re listening to the community,” board member Darren Vogt said of the eventual final product.
Member Steve Bartkus noted NACS’ growth. In the last 15 years, the district’s enrollment has increased to 8,200 students from 6,200 students, and it is expected to add more than 800 students in the next decade.
“We’re trying to mesh together what people have been used to and what people that are coming into this system are wanting,” Bartkus said.
Although 80% of survey respondents agreed NACS provides high-quality education, the community feedback also identified weaknesses, the Education Elements team said.
About 54% said the district supports students in pursuing their individual career interests; 47% said it meets students’ diverse needs; 45% said it addresses students’ emotional needs; and 42% said it’s easy to communicate with district leadership.
These aspects are included in the proposed focus areas: community and belonging; personalized learning experiences; student and staff wellness; and trust and transparency.
Education Elements shared strategies to address each focus area’s goals.
They include strengthening communication with English language learner families; celebrating students and staff consistently and often; building a strong career and technical education program; offering more opportunities for career exploration in elementary and middle school; expanding mental health supports for students; implementing inclusion and belonging programming; creating a platform for feedback from parents, students and staff; and sharing video updates from district and school leaders.
Board members offered brief comments about the proposed plan.
The focus on personalized learning experiences was a plus for Kristi Schlatter and Liz Hathaway, who serve as board secretary and vice president, respectively.
Bartkus said mental health struggles have become a big issue, not just in schools.
“How do we conquer this?” he asked.
Kent Somers, board president, said he wants NACS to provide mental health services and assistance when appropriate, but there’s a limit to what the district should do.
“There’s a fine line between providing support and providing full mental health services,” Somers said. “When schools start becoming more than education centers and areas of learning and development, that’s a concern.”
Barker, the superintendent, said the final strategic plan should be shared publicly in August. He doesn’t intend to let it be a wasted exercise.
“It’s great that we found out the information that we found out from our community,” Barker said, “but it’s now even more important that we act on it.”