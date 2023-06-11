By the numbers

Following is some of the community engagement feedback from Northwest Allen County Schools residents, according to Education Elements:

80% of survey respondents said Northwest Allen County Schools provides students with a high-quality education

79% said NACS ensures facilities are well maintained

76% said NACS has high expectations for all students

71% said NACS teachers motivate students to do well in school

65% said they are satisfied with NACS

54% said NACS supports students in pursuing their individual career interests

47% said NACS meets students’ diverse needs

45% said NACS addresses students’ emotional needs

42% said NACS makes it easy to communicate with district leadership