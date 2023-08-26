Purdue University Fort Wayne deserves to shed its image as a commuter campus – at least that’s what the numbers tell Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer.
“I don’t think you can call us that now,” he said last week as the university prepared for 1,599 students to move in over two days.
About 22% of Purdue Fort Wayne students live in university-provided housing – both on campus and at nearby apartment complexes – but Elsenbaumer said the residency rate is higher when students who independently lease units at those neighboring facilities are considered.
“It’s probably closer to 25%, which now starts to make the campus look an awful lot and feel an awful lot like a residential student campus,” Elsenbaumer said.
Such a shift could help the metropolitan university achieve its 15,000-student enrollment goal, as noted in the 2019 campus master plan. Preliminary numbers suggest an enrollment increase of 1.7% for a total of 7,427 students, university spokesman Geoff Thomas said Wednesday. The fall semester began Monday.
PFW has outgrown its Waterfield Campus student housing, which was added about 20 years ago and offers only apartment-style options. Units for this academic year were claimed by April, Elsenbaumer said, adding that was earlier than usual.
“We had about 300 students on the waiting list,” Elsenbaumer said.
The Waterfield Campus welcomed 1,202 students last week while nearly 400 students moved into overflow housing.
“We had a very significant housing shortage,” the chancellor said, “and we still have a student housing shortage.”
Overflow housing
This isn’t the first time the fall semester has exceeded full student housing capacity. Purdue Fort Wayne has faced the issue for years.
The university’s need for student housing was described in its unsuccessful bid for a state READI grant two years ago. PFW had asked for $6 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative funding to support construction of a 300- to 350-bed dormitory.
“For the fourth consecutive year, we have attracted more students from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and from other parts of Indiana such that we have been leased at 110% over our capacity,” the application dated September 2021 states.
Students aren’t necessarily out of luck when Waterfield Campus housing fills up.
Since 2018, the university has contracted with external facilities to provide additional accommodations, according to the READI application.
St. Joe Place, the Holiday Inn, Yugo Fort Wayne Arch and Canterbury Green Apartments are providing overflow housing for 397 students this fall. Elsenbaumer credited the vice chancellor for enrollment management and the student experience and her team for making it happen.
“Our community – local community around Purdue Fort Wayne – has really stepped up to help us,” Elsenbaumer said.
Purdue Fort Wayne secures master leases at the apartment complexes and charges a rate based on similar floorplans on its Waterfield Campus to ensure access and affordability for students, said Thomas, the spokesman.
“Where necessary, the university subsidizes some of the overall costs so it is not passing along additional charges to our students,” Thomas said by email. “From a budget perspective, increases in enrollment – specifically when it’s driven by out-of-state and international students – makes the transactions budget-neutral in the end.”
For undergraduate students taking 12 to 18 credit hours both semesters, tuition this academic year is about $9,255 for residents of Indiana and 14 Ohio counties; about $22,220 for nonresidents; and $23,025 for international students.
Campus experience
Elsenbaumer credited a cultural shift in the surging demand for student housing.
“Post COVID, students wanting the full campus experience is very strong,” he said.
Most student housing occupants this fall are in-state students – 69%. Out-of-state students account for 20%, the university said, and international students represent 11%.
The campus master plan calls for additional student housing that would diversify on-campus living options. Dining options would also need to expand.
Along with being remote from the campus’s academic core, the existing apartment-style housing is more ideal for independent students and upperclassmen – not first-year students who generally benefit from a greater sense of community offered by traditional residence halls, the plan states.
Crescent Avenue separates the Waterfield Campus student housing from what is considered PFW’s main campus, which includes dining.
The plan recommends building student housing neighborhoods on the main campus. It states that freshmen should live in dormitories with communal spaces, which foster collaboration and help students develop social and life skills.
Adding traditional dormitory housing on campus would help students transition from high school to college life, Elsenbaumer said. They could live steps away from their classes and experience campus activities without having to worry about food service and other necessities of independent living.
“Traditional student housing is a very powerful technique for making students feel like they belong,” the chancellor said. “They’re with like-minded individuals pursuing the same goals and sharing the same challenges as well as the same opportunities, day and night. It’s 24/7 experience on campus.”
The master plan outlines student housing priorities for different enrollment thresholds. For an enrollment of 10,000 students, it recommends a total of 2,311 beds – 1,251 traditional, 430 suites and 630 apartments to accommodate 22% of enrolled students. If enrollment increases to 15,000 students and 25% live on campus, the total bed inventory should increase to 3,898 beds.
Purdue Fort Wayne has tried to raise money to make the plans a reality. Along with requesting a $6 million READI grant, the university last year asked for $3 million from the city’s Legacy Funds. Neither was approved.
At the time the university sought the READI grant for traditional dormitory housing, the estimated cost of a 300- to 350-bed project was $31 million.
“We’re still looking for financial help,” Elsenbaumer said. “We’re working every avenue that we can.”