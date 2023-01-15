Carmel Middle School parent Wei Gao likes her son’s flute because it’s light on the ears.
He likes it because it’s light to carry.
“It’s not heavy like some instruments,” Gao’s 13-year-old, Edward Chen, said with a smile.
Heavy? Like the tuba or bass drum?
“Yeah, that’s big,” said Edward, who’s been playing for two years.
He was among more than 2,000 students and teachers attending the three-day Indiana Music Education Association’s annual professional development conference Saturday at Grand Wayne Convention Center.
The state’s best elementary, middle and high school performers took the stage Thursday through Saturday at the Embassy Theatre, the downtown Allen County Public Library and First Presbyterian Church.
Besides providing a showcase for instrumentalists and choirs, the event also offered educators breakout sessions, seminars and talks focused on enrichment and professional growth.
“That’s so important, you know, to find out what others in your field are doing,” said Laura Crawford, orchestra director at Brownsburg East Middle School. “Being able to talk with your peers helps you.”
Her 9-year-old daughter, Nariyah, tagged along with Mom and has taken an interest in the violin.
“I like the way it sounds; you hold it like this,” Nariyah said, gesturing to an imaginary violin.
Brad Shaw is band and orchestra manager for Sweetwater Sound, a major sponsor of the conference. He said the arts are just as vital for students as reading, writing and arithmetic.
“There’s been studies that show learning an instrument results in better test scores … it’s part of improving student success,” said Shaw, who was among 50 vendors displaying goods and services at Grand Wayne.
He believes taking up an instrument forces children to use both sides of their brains, “the analytical and creative side,” Shaw said.
Indiana Music Education Association President Johann Sletto believes the same.
“You need those core subjects, and they’re important, but so are the arts,” Sletto said. “Not every kid is going to be good at math.”
Often when school districts look for ways to save money, cuts are made to enrichment-type courses, but that needs to change, Sletto said.
“When you look back at every great civilization, the arts played a crucial role in society,” he said. “Technology is great … but music brings us back to the human spirit.”