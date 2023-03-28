The scent of pumpkin pancakes wafted through Miami Middle School this morning as seventh graders made – and then feasted on – the dish as part of a six-day program designed to teach the adolescents about nutrition.
As science classrooms bustled with students measuring and mixing ingredients before pouring the batter on electric skillets, officials said they hope the lessons imparted through the Our Healing Kitchen curriculum will set the Fort Wayne Community Schools students up for healthy lifestyle.
Such a scene isn't just happening at Miami. All FWCS seventh graders are receiving cooking and nutrition lessons this spring, said Mary Hess, the district's health and wellness services director.
"I love the idea," she said.
Packaging nutrition lessons into a hands-on activity is key because students are more enthusiastic about the subject, Hess said. She noted the program is especially important for middle schoolers because they are gaining independence and starting to think about how they'll make choices.
Like the safe sleep and basic infant care courses provided to all FWCS eighth graders last fall, the district isn't offering these cooking lessons on its own. The program is supported by a $20,000 grant the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation received from the Indiana Department of Health, said Mary Tyndall of the foundation.
The curriculum stems from the Healthy Eating Active Living program, which is a partnership of the foundation and Parkview Health.