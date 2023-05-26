A fourth-grade Covington Elementary School teacher was surprised to learn Friday during a pep rally that she won a top honor for Southwest Allen County Schools educators.
SACS Superintendent Park Ginder, along with Covington Principal Fred Graf, announced during the school’s Field Day Kick Off Pep Rally that Jennifer Peeper is the district’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
The morning announcement surprised most everyone, including Peeper, who was soon surrounded by cheering coworkers and family.
“I fell in love with teaching long before I entered a college classroom,” she said. “Teachers along the way showed me the difference you can make by being a consistent, loving and encouraging presence in a student’s life.”
As this year’s SACS Teacher of the Year, Peeper will also be nominated for 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
She joined SACS in 2013 after gaining international teaching experience in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Cape Town, South Africa.
After teaching for a few years in the local district, Peeper realized many students were coming to school with limited exposure to languages, cultures and even the general Fort Wayne community, SACS said in a news release.
Peeper worked with her second-grade team at Haverhill Elementary to organize Saturday trips around Fort Wayne to bring unique experiences for students called “2nd Grade meets Fort Wayne.” The optional Saturday trips had families meeting at apple orchards, pumpkin fields, downtown markets, the zoo and an ice-skating rink.
Peeper also started monthly Spanish lessons for her second-grade class by partnering with Homestead High School Spanish students who came to the second-grade classes to teach basic Spanish words and phrases.
Peeper loves the chance to support students at their out of school activities, attending countless football, basketball and baseball games. She’s also been in the audience for dance and violin recitals, ice skating and hockey lessons, and even karate and cheer competitions, SACS said.
“If I want my students to be invested in what I’m teaching, I also need to show that I am invested in the things that interest them,” Peeper said.
“This year I organized a new event at Covington called the Imagination Fair – encouraging students to share something that makes them excited, without the traditional restrictions from a science fair,” she said. “Watching 50 students dance, sing, and invent without limits is something I look forward to continuing to grow next year.”
Graf reflected on Peeper’s consistent excellence in the classroom.
“Her ability to engage her students and create a positive learning environment is truly remarkable,” he said. “When in her classroom, students experience a calm perfection and optimal environment for all learners. Mrs. Peeper is not just a great teacher; she is also a mentor and role model for her students.”
SACS Teacher of the Year finalists this year were: Christine Rhodes, Aboite Elementary; Lori Lemke, Deer Ridge Elementary; Heather Ramser, Haverhill Elementary; Matt Loshe, Lafayette Meadows Elementary; Kathleen Lochry, Whispering Meadows Elementary; Caitlin Banton, Summit Middle School; Angela Hubler, Woodside Middle School; and Sally Rauber, Homestead High School.