Superintendent Wayne Barker plans to give Northwest Allen County Schools stakeholders an opportunity to shape the district’s future.
Leading the 8,000-student district through a strategic planning process is among four goals Barker and the school board set for his superintendency. That’s the best way to collect input the public is eager to share, Barker said Monday.
“It’s letting the community, first of all, say, ‘Here’s what we want from Northwest Allen County Schools,’” Barker said. “‘These are the things that are important to us. These are the things that maybe we do well now. Here are things that we should be focused on in the future.’”
Although Barker has spearheaded strategic plans in other districts, he said the district will likely hire someone to do that work, and not just because of the district’s size.
“We need to make sure it, quite honestly, looks neutral, that we totally solicit the public’s input on that in a neutral way,” Barker said, acknowledging the tensions and division NACS has experienced in recent years.
But creating this “North Star” – what Barker calls the strategic plan – isn’t his immediate focus. The demographic study gets priority, he said, noting the findings could be presented as soon as the Oct. 31 board meeting. Developing and executing a plan based off that report is another of his goals.
Barker expects more schools are in the district’s future, noting both middle schools are nearing capacity.
“I can drive around the community and see dirt flying in almost any direction,” he said of the area’s residential development.
Barker’s other goals address the senior leadership team – many of whom are new to their roles – and Barker’s relationship with the community. He aims to be visible, approachable and transparent, he said, noting a desire to build trust.
“I think that’s a great goal for me,” Barker said. “It’s certainly something that I’m going to do whether or not the board identifies that or not.”