An anonymous donor has given local Ivy Tech Community College students a cost-saving way to learn to fly.
Although the flight simulator doesn’t replace aircraft training, the instrument offers Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students a way to earn credit toward their licenses while saving them up to $200 an hour, a college news release said.
Dan Leonard, an Ivy Tech aviation technology instructor, described the Precision Flight Controls simulator as a great tool for students and community members to stay updated on vital techniques and skills.
“Someone who has never flown in their lifetime can safely learn the ropes while using this simulator,” Leonard said in a statement.
Approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, the equipment allows users to virtually fly anywhere in the country through various weather conditions, the release said.
The unnamed donor described the instrument as a confidence-builder.
“When you’re learning to fly, it takes you a couple months before you don’t make mistakes,” the donor said in a statement. “This instrument allows you to learn how to not make mistakes without using natural resources.”
Faculty assembled and calibrated the simulator during winter break, the release said.
Paul Hopkins, an aviation technology student, said the tool has helped him understand hiccups he has encountered while flying.
“Anytime we’re struggling in the air, it’s always great practice to come back down here and review what we’ve missed in the simulator,” Hopkins said in a statement. “It’s the biggest help, and it saves us a lot of money.”
Event
The Fort Wayne College Fair will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus. Representatives from more than 40 public and private colleges and universities are expected to attend. The fair is free and open to the public. It is hosted by the Office of Admissions at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Fellowship
Applications for the Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teaching are due April 10. Fellows will receive two days of immersive training in creativity and connections to standards; access to a fully funded in-school creative arts residency; and a $1,000 honoraria, among other benefits. For more information, go to www.in.gov/arts.
FWCS
Erwin Gianchandani of the National Science Foundation recently visited Amp Lab at Electric Works. He is the foundation’s assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships. Riley Johnson, Amp Lab director, led Gianchandani and business leaders on a tour of the Fort Wayne Community Schools facility, where they engaged with students and learned about their entrepreneurial projects.
Partnership
The local division of Pepsi North American beverages has announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to promote literacy and diversity programs. In February, the emphasis was on Black history. Pepsi donated bookshelves and about 250 books written by Black authors or about the Black experience.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Honors Program celebrated its honors pin recipients during halftime of the Feb. 10 men’s basketball game against Youngstown State. The pin celebrates the students’ work upon successful completion of nine credit hours’ worth of honors-level courses while maintaining an honors-level GPA.
The Fort Wayne Rotary Club hosted its world affairs conference, “Peace and Conflict Resolution,” in the university’s International Ballroom of the Walb Student Union last month. A group of 133 students representing seven Fort Wayne high schools attended the daylong event, which featured remote and in-person sessions with international speakers and discussions.
Recognition
Faculty at Indiana public and private institutions have until March 22 to apply for the Gerald Bepko Community Engagement Award, a biennial honor presented to faculty members who embody the pillars of community engagement. It was established in 2019 to honor the legacy of Gerald “Jerry” Bepko and his decades of service to Indiana University and the Commission for Higher Education. Recipients will be announced at the H. Kent Weldon Conference on April 3. Visit www.in.gov/che for an application.
The Journal Gazette is launching a new feature in Education Notebook called Student Spotlight. Educators and other school employees can nominate students deserving of attention for their leadership or contributions within the school community. Send the student’s name, school, your name and reason for the nomination to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
Scholarships
The Independent Colleges of Indiana named 29 students as Realizing the Dream recipients, including Cameron Scott of Indiana Tech, Erica Ortiz of Manchester University, Aye Aye Ma of University of Saint Francis and Bethany Morgan Schmitt of Trine University. The scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students, who are selected for the $4,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year. Recipients also name their most influential educator, who receives $1,000 in professional development grants. Those honorees included Pat Shifley of Bishop Luers High School, Gwen Mize of Manchester Junior-Senior High School, Pamela Cobb of East Allen Career Center and Emily Watkins of Trine University.
The Foundation for Global Sports Development will accept applications for its Exceptional Youth Scholarship until 11:59 p.m. April 15. Ten students will be awarded a one-time, need-based scholarship of $10,000 to offset the cost of education at a four-year university or college in the United States. Covered expenses can include tuition, housing, books and other needs. Visit https://globalsportsdevelopment.org for information.
Trine
Hemin Mohammed, assistant professor in Trine University’s Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, recently had three research works published. He collaborated with the University of Kansas on a publication funded by the Federal Highway Administration titled, “A Guide to Work Zone Temporary Traffic Control Near Signalized/Unsignalized Intersections.” He also served as a first author on two papers published in the Transportation Research Record journal.
High school division winners of Trine University’s annual Innovation Challenge competition included DeKalb High School students Connor Wueller and Nash Brown, who received the top technology prize. Lexi Long, Emma Huth and Phoebe Sullivan, also of DeKalb, were runners-up in the business division. Winners in each category received $1,000, and runners-up received $500. Entries will be accepted through Thursday for the college and community event, with finalists presenting their projects to judges on March 30.
Warsaw
Warsaw Community Schools will host its annual kindergarten roundup event for all incoming 2023-24 kindergarten students and parents at 6 p.m. March 21 at each elementary school. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Registration for all new K-12 families will open immediately after kindergarten roundup. Registration for returning families will open April 17. Visit www.warsawschools.org/o/warsaw/page/registration1 for information.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.