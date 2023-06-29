Financial support for students' independent production of the play Carroll High School administrators canceled is leading to $1,000 scholarships for each of the 29 members of the cast and crew, Fort Wayne Pride and the show's producer announced today.
Donors nationwide contributed nearly $85,000 to the play's GoFundMe fundraiser, exceeding the $50,000 goal, a news release said.
The students performed "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood" – a story with LGBTQ+ representation – to a sold-out crowd at Fort Wayne's outdoor Foellinger Theatre in May.
Fort Wayne Pride suggested the surplus benefit the participants, producer Nathan Gotsch said.
"It seemed like the perfect way to honor their commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and thank them for the amazing evening they gave our community," he said in a statement.
Profits from ticket sales will also establish the LGBTQ+ High School Freedom Fund, the release said. Held by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, the fund will provide resources and support to students nationwide who have a school-sanctioned event canceled due to anti-LGBTQ pushback.
"We couldn't have done this without a lot of help, and we want to pay that forward to other kids who also want to stand up to the anti-LGBTQ bullies trying to silence them," student producer Stella Brewer-Vartanian said in a statement.