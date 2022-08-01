Ruth Hacha doesn’t have a classroom at Heritage Junior-Senior High School, but that hasn’t stopped the assistant food service manager from getting to know its almost 800 students.
“I try to know all their names and greet them all personally,” Hacha recently told the East Allen County Schools board. “A lot of them need that.”
That’s among the reasons why the Indiana School Nutrition Association named Hacha as the Manager of the Year, EACS spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said as the board celebrated Hacha’s honor July 19.
Hacha, who has worked for the district since November 1996, was also recognized for her positive outlook and her efforts to make the kitchen and cafeteria inviting places with seasonal decorations.
“As years go on and relationships grow, she has come to understand the importance of really listening to the needs, the wants of our customers,” Kelly said. “By doing so, she can address them personally and follow up with each person, whether it be food service related or personal experiences. Patience and kindness go a long way, and she has been an expert at both.”
Hacha said she loves what she does.
“I’m there for the kids,” she said. “They’re my reason why.”
“Hang onto that reason,” said Tim Hines, board vice president.
The Indiana School Nutrition Association’s award recipients are to be honored at the group’s annual conference in November. Its website indicates honorees also included Sara Laboube, a food service employee at North Adams Community Schools. She was named Employee of the Year.
Concordia
Concordia Lutheran High School named members to its board of directors: Matthew Leighty, Mitch McKinney and the Rev. Douglas Punke. They will each serve three-year terms. James Goodwin and the Rev. Daniel May were reelected for a second three-year term.
Defiance
• In fiscal year 2021-22, Defiance College saw its donor base increase 45% – the largest increase in year-to-year donors in more than a decade. The college received more than $1.1 million in total giving. In May, it launched the Defi the Odds campaign, which surpassed the goals set for number of donors and donations, 200 and $200,000, respectively. More than 300 donors gave $209,005.
FWCS
Fort Wayne Community Schools has hired Courtney Lumbley as curriculum director and promoted Ashley Finneran to principal of Lakeside Middle School.
• A team comprising Christian Burlison, Jackson Johns and Jekhi Buchanan from the FWCS Career Academy was awarded the high school silver medal in promotional bulletin board at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta in late June. Max Adams, from New Haven and a FWCS Career Academy student, received the high school bronze medal in carpentry.
Grant
• The Indiana Department of Education awarded 97 schools and community partners with $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience grant funding. The funding will aid schools and local partners as they work to expand students’ access to pathways leading to high-wage, high-demand careers. Recipients included Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, Central Noble Community Schools, DeKalb County Central United School District, DeKalb County Eastern School District, East Allen County Schools, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools, Lakewood Park Christian School, Manchester Community Schools, Region 8 Education Service Center, South Adams Schools, and Whitko Community School Corp. Go to www.in.gov/doe for more information, including award amounts and community partners.
Huntington
Jill Linder, assistant professor in the occupational therapy doctoral program at Huntington University, and Kathleen Melei, program alumna, published “From Isolation to Connection: A Cross-Sectional Analysis of Older Adults’ Social Participation using the COV19-QoL Scale” in The Open Journal of Occupational Therapy. The accepted paper is a product of a level 2 fieldwork project that evolved into a mixed-methods study for Melei’s doctoral capstone project. Follow their work on ResearchGate, go online to researchgate.net/profile/Kathleen-Melei.
Indiana Wesleyan
• Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global is launching a life coaching certificate program, which will prepare students to become certified life coaches through the International Coaching Federation. Go to indwes.edu/clc for information.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne selected William “B.J.” Hull as its chief development officer. He has 15 years of advancement and development experience in higher education, most recently as vice chancellor of university advancement at the University of Michigan-Flint.
David Johnson• , associate vice chancellor for communications and marketing at Purdue Fort Wayne, will take on the additional title of chief marketing officer.
• Representatives from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and Purdue University Fort Wayne last month formalized the relationship between the two organizations. Dan Florin, Catholic Charities chief executive officer, and university Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer signed a memorandum of understanding that solidified an agreement of collaboration on research and discovery, learning and teaching, and engagement programs.
Scholarships
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Daniel X. Liu of Canterbury School and Lauren B. Cabe, Melody L. Sutter and Gabrielle E. Waterman of Homestead High School received college-sponsored scholarships.
• The Old Fort Mustangers Club held its 39th annual Old Fort Mustangers Club Mustang & Ford Show last month at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. Automotive student Sabrina Al-Kadhimi received a $1,000 scholarship from the Old Fort Mustangers at the event.
Trine
Amy Heavin will join Trine University as director of the new Transition to Teaching program within the university’s Franks School of Education this fall. Transition to Teaching is an accelerated program that will help career professionals who hold bachelor’s degrees earn the credentials to teach.
Constantina Sloffer , a faculty member in Trine’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, will receive specialized training in mental health conditions and substance use disorders through a new initiative sponsored by the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Indianapolis Colts. In turn, she will train Trine students and potentially other faculty to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health conditions and substance use disorders.
A $19,000 grant from the Indiana State Library has provided computer equipment, study carrels and increased access to scholarly databases for Trine University library facilities in Angola and Fort Wayne.
