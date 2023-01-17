LEO-CEDARVILLE – The East Allen County Schools board agreed Tuesday to spend about $1.4 million on repairs addressing masonry and roofing needs, among others.
Members also considered buying 10 buses for $1.6 million – a request that prompted one member to suggest the district rethink its transportation services.
The elected officials conducted business midday at Leo Junior-Senior High School in a room equipped with a chalkboard covered in math equations.
The seven members unanimously awarded contracts totaling $547,478 to Quality Masonry Company and Atlas Building Services for masonry repairs. Work is needed at Paul Harding Junior High School, Heritage Junior-Senior High School and Woodlan and Southwick elementary schools.
The 2021 general obligation bond will fund the masonry projects along with two roofing contracts totaling $592,300.
South Central Roofing will address needs at Heritage Junior-Senior High School while Fort Wayne Roofing will focus on Cedarville Elementary School. Each firm has previously completed work at the schools.
API Construction Corp. was awarded a $232,995 contract to resurface Leo's track. That project will be supported by the district's operations budget.
Ron Turpin, board secretary, broadly referenced the needs of the district's buildings when Pat McCann, chief financial officer, introduced the annual school bus bid for 10 buses. Together, eight 78-passenger buses and two 54-passenger buses – all equipped with seat belts and stop-arm cameras – would cost $1,611,672 through Kerlin Bus Sales.
Turpin suggested including transportation in the district's long-term discussions because the money is needed elsewhere.
"With dwindling resources, we have buildings that have massive needs. We have teachers that need more resources," Turpin said. "We're spending a lot of money on transportation, not wrongfully so, but I think, long-term, we have to figure out a better way to do this."
The EACS website indicates more than 6,700 students in the 10,000-student district ride school buses daily. The vehicles travel more than 9,800 miles per day, totaling more than 1.7 million miles annually.
The board is expected to act on the bus bid on Feb. 7.
Rather than trading in the buses being replaced, district officials are recommending the old vehicles be sold through Indiana Auto Auction, which would likely yield a better result for EACS.