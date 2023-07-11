East Allen County Schools leaders could soon formalize their support for a new nonprofit that wants every Allen County high school student to graduate with what they need to choose, prepare for and pursue their preferred career.
Board members only discussed Grow Allen on Tuesday, but seemed in favor of the initiative. It involves focusing on early learning, life skills, work-based learning and advocacy.
Board secretary Ron Turpin, who shared background about Grow Allen, said the region and state faces three big problems – population growth, wage growth and degree or credential attainment.
He noted public school enrollment in Allen County totals about 55,000 students.
"A lot of our students today are graduating without a college plan, without a credential plan," Turpin said. "What would it look like if we put a plan together where every student who graduated had a career pathway?"
Grow Allen stemmed from the business community bringing together the district superintendents and nonprofit groups for listening sessions. Turpin, who works at Ambassador Enterprises said his company hired consultants to help facilitate.
The goal is to have all four districts – EACS, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools – sign onto the effort, Turpin said.
"That gives the ground clearance for us to continue to work with the superintendents and then to launch this next month, where the business community puts a considerable amount of money into starting this effort to work with our schools," Turpin said.