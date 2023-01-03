NEW HAVEN – Tim Hines started his third term on the East Allen County Schools board with a new title – president.
The seven-member board unanimously elected Hines to the position Tuesday after he and two new members – Beth Wood and Pamela Dukes – were sworn in. Steve Screeton and Ron Turpin were selected as vice president and secretary, respectively.
Hines, who previously led the board in 2019 and 2020, thanked Todd Buckmaster for serving in that capacity for the last two years. Buckmaster said at last month’s meeting that he enjoyed being president, although not every moment of it, given the difficulty of the recent pandemic years.
“This board has made that position so much easier,” Buckmaster said Dec. 13 during his last full meeting as president. “It’s been a privilege to serve not only as a board member but as the president of this board because of you.”
Buckmaster remains on the board as a member.
In other business, the board on Tuesday considered a partnership with the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation, which introduces students to the construction industry to spark interest in the field.
Under the partnership, a construction club would be established at New Haven Intermediate School.
The foundation would provide lesson plans and materials for five two-hour sessions and a job site visit along.
It would also give EACS $1,535 to support the teacher and high school mentors facilitating the program as well as transportation to the job site, according to a proposed memorandum of understanding.
The group received a grant through the Indiana Department of Education to support the partnership, said Teresa Knoblauch, assistant superintendent of elementary education.
Turpin asked whether EACS offers anything similar.
“We offer other types of after-school programming,” Knoblauch said, “but not a construction club.”
If approved Jan. 17, the memorandum of understanding will be in effect until June 30. The club is expected to meet between March 1 and May 31.
A teacher has already volunteered to host the program, Knoblauch said.