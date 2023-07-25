NEW HAVEN – A budget-related presentation got an East Allen County Schools board member to wonder Tuesday whether community members, such as businesses, would be willing to fund certain needs.
Ron Turpin, board secretary, posed the question as Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCann shared the district’s preliminary capital projects plan for the upcoming budget cycle.
The three-year schedule includes building repairs and remodels, equipment repairs and equipment purchases exceeding $10,000.
The district’s operations fund – which generates revenue through property and other taxes – pays for the projects. Adjustments are made according to need, budgetary restraint and alternative funding sources, such as the federal coronavirus emergency relief dollars, McCann said.
Projects proposed for 2024 include new carpeting, restroom updates, lighting improvements and door replacements at various schools.
Although the plan is available on the district’s website, Turpin suggested publicizing the needs because a community member might want to financially support a project.
“I think we need to talk long-term about how do we make this list more public and look for businesses and for philanthropists who want to help partner with our schools,” Turpin said.
He used the flagpole planned for Heritage Elementary School in 2025 as an example.
“That may be something, if I’m a community member, that’s really important to me, and I’m willing to donate $15,000 to have that,” Turpin said.
Tim Hines, board president, noted this topic – community and business involvement – has come up before, including during discussions about Grow Allen two weeks ago.
Grow Allen is a new nonprofit focused on local education and the four pillars of early learning, life skills, work-based learning and advocacy.
The group is seeking endorsements from Allen County’s school districts. EACS was the first to do so Tuesday with unanimous approval of a resolution indicating its support.
Hines reiterated what he said July 11 about the prospect of obtaining financial support from the private sector – people are willing to help.
“I think we need to find that mechanism that is the best way to start reaching out to not only our communities but our local businesses as well,” Hines said.
The capital projects plan is set for board approval in October along with the bus replacement plan and 2024 budget.
An entire budget review is scheduled for the Aug. 22 board meeting, and public hearings are planned for Sept. 19.
Meetings typically begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, 1240 Indiana 930 East, New Haven.