East Allen County Schools board members agreed Tuesday to be proactive as county leaders consider a 1,100-bed jail near the district’s schools in southeast Fort Wayne.
The elected EACS officials also informally supported member Ron Turpin’s suggestion to visit the proposed site at 5080 Adams Center Road near Paulding Road, not far from Southwick Elementary School, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Junior High School and East Allen University. Together, the schools enrolled about 2,100 students last academic year, according to state data.
“You can’t even think about the impact that it would have on those students,” member Paulette Nellems said during the portion of the meeting designated for board member comments.
The Allen County commissioners have said they are open to other locations for a new county jail.
Three women urged the EACS board during public comment Tuesday to get involved. Cookye Rutledge said it would be terrible for students to look at a jail every day.
“Stand up for our children who are too young to stand up for themselves,” Rutledge said. “They come to school every day with such promise in their hearts. … I’m asking you to do for the children in southeast Fort Wayne what you would do for your own.”
Audrey Davis encouraged EACS leaders to sign a petition opposing the proposed site and the construction of a new jail. The petition is available through the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition Facebook page.
Turpin said a field trip to the site would be worthwhile.
“And then whether we take action as a board or individually, that’s a different discussion,” he said.
In other business, the district’s chief financial officer gave a presentation on the 2023 budget. EACS will advertise a $119 million budget and a proposed levy of $31.3 million, up from $27.8 million in 2022.
The district anticipates a tax rate increase of about 7 cents, to 94.6 cents from 87.3 cents, per $100 in assessed value.
But that doesn’t mean those numbers are fixed, said Pat McCann, the CFO. Districts draft their budgets when various factors are unknown, such assessed valuation. That is typically certified in the fall.
“This is intentionally posted as a higher rate to protect the district in case something does happen that causes the tax rate to increase beyond expectation,” he said.
A public hearing on the budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the district’s administration building in New Haven. Adoption is planned for Oct. 18.