East Allen County Schools students could earn credit toward an apprenticeship under a proposed agreement with the carpenters union, the school board was told Tuesday.
The elected officials seemed receptive to the partnership, which is expected to return to the seven-member board for action May 3.
Tim Wiegand, the executive director of career, technical and alternative education, described the proposal between the East Allen Career Center and the Indiana-Kentucky-Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters as a win-win.
“We had parents asking about this specific kind of partnership during our parent night,” Wiegand said. “Kids maybe aren’t thinking about it quite as much, but it’ll pay off down the road.”
The district’s construction trades program is seeking to partner with the union to provide students up to a year of credit toward the carpenters apprenticeship, Wiegand said. Students could earn six months of credit by successfully completing one year of the construction trades program, he said, and those who complete both years would earn one year of credit.
The union would provide resources, guest speakers and career exploration opportunities to participating students, Wiegand said.
He noted a relationship with the union won’t limit EACS’ partnerships with nonunion companies.
“We talked to them about this beforehand,” Wiegand said.
EACS officials noted the union has agreements with other northeast Indiana schools, including Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District in DeKalb County.
“A friend of mine was on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler board, and they had a great experience,” said Ron Turpin, board secretary.
When asked how many EACS students could benefit, Wiegand said the construction trades program has consistently enrolled about 40 to 45 students in recent years. Increasing the size would require staffing discussions because of safety and supervision concerns, he said.
In other business, the board awarded contracts to two companies to address parking and traffic issues at Southwick and Woodlan elementary schools.
Brooks Construction will expand Southwick’s parking lot for $475,935, Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCann said, noting the school lacks space for employees’ vehicles.
A drop-off lane is needed at to improve traffic flow at Woodlan, McCann said, explaining school traffic congests Woodburn Road and affects the fire department across the street. API will handle the work for $77,800.