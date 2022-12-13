East Allen County Schools doesn't intend to make money off property it recently learned it still owns.
Instead, it is planning a straight transfer of the two southeast Fort Wayne parcels to a charter school that has property nearby, said Chief Financial Officer Pat McCann, who presented information about the situation during a public hearing and subsequent board meeting Tuesday.
The midday public hearing at the East Allen Career Center in New Haven generated no input.
The parcels along Christofer Lane and Werling Drive were apparently overlooked when, in 2006, EACS gave the former Village Woods Middle School building to an organization that wanted to open a community center in the space.
Smith Academy for Excellence purchased the property, 2700 E. Maple Grove Ave., in 2019 for $69,000. The charter school's construction plans affect the nearby EACS-owned parcels, McCann said.
"East Allen County Schools does not have any need for the two parcels," he said, "and Smith Academy is requesting that the parcels be transferred."
Board members had few questions about the topic, which will return in January for action.
In other business, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong and the board recognized outgoing members Gayle Etzler and Paulette Nellems for their six and eight years of service, respectively.
Etzler didn't seek reelection in November, and Nellems sought another office – the Allen County Council District 1 seat. She lost to Republican Josh Hale.
A retired teacher, Etzler said EACS has been part of her life since the mid-1960s. It's where she met her late husband, famed Woodlan football coach Leland Etzler, and it's where their children and most of their grandchildren attended. She was appointed to the board in January 2017 to finish her husband's term when he resigned for health reasons.
"I've really enjoyed being part of East Allen," Etzler said.
Nellems recalled joining the board as a 54-year-old angry and ready to make changes.
"I thought I was going to change everything," she said, "and, boy, I've learned so much – that it's a process, and so I've grown in that respect."
Hissong thanked the women on behalf of the students, staff and communities they served.
"It does take a lot of time to be a board member," Hissong said, "and (we) just appreciate that you've given so willingly of your time."