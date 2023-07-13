East Allen County Schools should soon know how many students to anticipate in the next decade.
That information will be compiled at the same time the 10,100-student district undergoes a strategic plan process.
Together, the efforts approved Tuesday will cost more than $100,000.
The bulk of the payments will go to Education Elements, a California-based K-12 education consulting firm that will work with the district's central office staff on comprehensive strategic planning. It is expected to survey the community, identify the district's priorities and host virtual and on-site sessions, among other activities, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong told the school board.
"It's going to be a good thing for us strategically moving forward," she said.
Hissong added the work will complement a previous climate audit. Approved in September, that initiative cost about $23,000 and was conducted at each school by Compass-Keynote Consulting of central Indiana.
The Education Elements contract is $98,700 – an amount similar to the fee Northwest Allen County Schools paid for the firm's strategic plan services. Hissong said federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars will support the cost.
Ron Turpin, EACS board secretary, described the expense as reasonable for the "massive amount of work" required.
"It's a critical next step," Turpin said, noting the climate audit and upcoming demographic study. "As we look at the future of the district and for our 15 schools and five attendance areas, how do we keep planning for the future?"
McKibben Demographic Research of South Carolina will provide a 10-year enrollment forecast for $9,800, a cost that includes all travel and materials expenses. The firm is expected to share its findings as early as this fall.
District officials told the board in June that Jerome McKibben's forecast will consider information including data collected on the statewide Oct. 2 student count day and local observations. He plans to visit the area this summer to study the housing developments in EACS.
McKibben provided similar services for NACS last year. His work forecast that district as having 8,996 students in the 2032-33 academic year – a 10.6% enrollment increase.
Following McKibben's advice, NACS is planning to build a third middle school and expand its high school.