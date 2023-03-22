East Allen County Schools is using various projects totaling $12.2 million as an opportunity to establish relationships with contractors.
The board unanimously agreed Tuesday to hire Michael Kinder & Sons for districtwide improvements and Weigand Construction Co. for upgrades at Leo Junior-Senior High School.
EACS is using two general obligation bonds – each for slightly more than $6.1 million – to finance the sets of projects, per board approval two weeks ago.
General obligation bonds are a common tool school districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.
For these projects, the district is using what is known as the construction manager-as-constructor approach. This lets the contractor work more closely with the architect during the design phase with the intent of establishing better communication and thus leading to fewer change orders during the project, said Pat McCann, chief financial officer.
McCann interviewed the contractors along with the district’s facilities director, the Leo principals and Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers, the projects’ architect.
The interview committee recommended Michael Kinder & Sons with a fixed cost of $20,000 for preconstruction services and a management fee of 11.74% used to arrive at a guaranteed maximum price following design and bidding of all work.
Weigand Construction’s fixed cost is $15,960 with a management fee of 8.18%.
EACS doesn’t have previous construction experience with either company, McCann said, but it wants a working relationship with both.
Bids for the projects are expected to start in late spring, McCann said.
At Leo, renovations will address locker rooms, restrooms, the media center and corridors. Upgrades are also planned at the school’s baseball and softball facilities.
The other projects span multiple facilities, including Heritage Junior-Senior High School, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Junior High School/East Allen University, the East Allen Career Center and the Administration Annex. Projects include restroom, lobby and classroom renovations.