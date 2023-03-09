NEW HAVEN – East Allen County Schools will use $12.2 million in general obligation bonds to pay for various projects, including a $6 million upgrade to Leo Junior-Senior High School.
The board unanimously approved resolutions related to the financing method shortly after Thursday’s public hearing, which attracted no public comment.
General obligation bonds are a common tool school districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.
In this case, EACS will use two – each for slightly more than $6.1 million – to finance improvements requested by building administrators, Chief Financial Officer Pat McCann told the board last month.
One bond will be dedicated to work at Leo, where renovations will address locker rooms, restrooms, the media center and corridors. Upgrades are also planned at the school’s baseball and softball facilities.
The other bond will support upgrades at multiple facilities, including Heritage Junior-Senior High School, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Junior High School/East Allen University, the East Allen Career Center and the Administration Annex.
Projects include restroom, lobby and classroom renovations.
The board agreed Thursday to hire Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers as the projects’ architect for a fixed fee of $615,000. The administration recommended the firm based on its previous experience and familiarity with the district.
Timelines for the projects weren’t provided, but McCann previously told the board some work is expected to begin this summer with completion in fall 2024.
In other business, the board approved a $477,583 bid from C&T Design to renovate the cafeteria serving lines at Harding and East Allen University. Work will include demolition of the old lines and installation of new equipment.
The district’s rainy day fund is also getting a $720,555 boost. The board agreed to transfer that amount from the operations fund.
“We’re trying to build up our rainy day fund for any unanticipated or unforeseen expenses,” McCann said.