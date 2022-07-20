The East Allen County Schools board didn’t debate the value Tuesday of spending $7,500 on safety training next week.
The board unanimously approved the contract with the I Love U Guys Foundation – a nonprofit organization created by people who experienced loss from a school shooting. Todd Buckmaster, board president, was absent.
Doug Goeglein, the district’s safety manager, said the July 29 training will involve administrators and school resource officers, including those serving other school systems.
“We’ve got the opportunity to bring these folks in and train not just our staff but our local first responders so everybody is on the same page in the event that – hopefully we’ll never have to use them – but if we do, we would all be speaking the same language and understand each other,” Goeglein said.
The session comes on the heels of another effort to improve school safety. Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said she and Goeglein attended an active shooter drill that was held last week at a Southwest Allen County middle school.
Southwest Allen County Schools alerted families that police officers and other groups would be rotating through work sessions and drills on multiple days, including Thursday, Friday and Monday.
School safety requires constant evaluation, Goeglein said.
“It’s a very high priority right now, given what happened in the spring,” he said, presumably referring to the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on getting our folks trained in safety assessments, myself included,” he added. “It’s not completed. It’s hard to do with 15 buildings.”
In other business, the board awarded a $2.2 million bid to Project Design & Piping for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at New Haven Primary School and new ionization filters at that school and four others – Woodlan Elementary, Heritage Elementary, New Haven Intermediate and New Haven High. The upgrades will be supported by federal coronavirus relief dollars.