Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne said today it will resume hosting the annual Edible Book Festival in April, after a two-year hiatus.
Registration to participate in the event, from noon to 2 p.m. April 3 on the north campus at 3701 Dean Drive, is now open to the community. Applications are due by March 24. Registration is only required if you plan to make an edible book.
The Edible Book Festival is an annual, worldwide event that invites participants to create edible books to be exhibited for, then enjoyed by, festival attendees. Participants create a dish based on a book, book title or pun of a book title.
This will be the festival’s 14th year at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. The event is open to both the northeast Indiana community and Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students and employees. Participants compete to win one of three awards – Best Design, Funniest Interpretation or Best Tasting.
“We welcome entries from local businesses and food artists, Ivy Tech students, staff, alumni, retirees, and anyone else who’s interested,” local Ivy Tech librarian Liz Metz said in a statement. “It is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to interact with the community and promote themselves.”
Learn more about the festival and register online at library.ivytech.edu/ebf.