TOP STUDENTS
Kyle McBride, son of Todd and Jodi McBride, plans to attend Indiana University to study accounting.
Ellen Scott, daughter of Terry and Joy Scott, plans to attend Purdue University to study nutrition and dietetics and nutrition, fitness and health.
Cameryn Stetler, daughter of Ron and Christine Stetler, plans to attend Indiana University to study microbiology.
Macie Morehouse, daughter of Andrew and Kristie Morehouse, plans to attend Ball State University to study secondary life science education.
Ellie Johnson, daughter of Joe and Amanda Johnson, plans to attend Marian University to study elementary education.