East Noble Jun 2, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dills Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALEDICTORIAN Addison Dills, daughter of Lance and Lisa Dills, plans to attend Purdue University to study biochemistry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne cardiologist ordered to pay $2.67 million to former patient Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services Who could Komets target as next head coach? Here are 15 possibilities Woodlan senior eyes pharmacy career, leaves mark on New Haven Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView