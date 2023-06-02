VALEDICTORIANS
Taylor Dietsch, son of Jason and Jennifer Dietsch, plans to enter the workforce.
Ashlee Hug, daughter of Chad and Jayma Hug, plans to attend Trine University to study chemical engineering.
Noelle Ritter, daughter of Scott and Paula Ritter, plans to attend University of Toledo to study biochemistry.
Quentin Blue, son of Jason and Dawn Blue, plans to attend Ohio State University, to study industrial and systems engineering.
Corey Everetts, son of Chad Everetts and Stephanie Gary, plans to attend Northwest State Community College to study agricultural business.