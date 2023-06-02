North Side Jun 2, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jorgensen Switzer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALEDICTORIANMack Jorgensen, daughter of Liz Jorgensen, plans to attend University of Denver. SALUTATORIANPeter Switzer, son of Peter and Delicia Switzer, plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne cardiologist ordered to pay $2.67 million to former patient Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services Who could Komets target as next head coach? Here are 15 possibilities Woodlan senior eyes pharmacy career, leaves mark on New Haven Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView