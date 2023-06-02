VALEDICTORIAN
Sydnie Singh, daughter of Jas Singh and Mayw Lan Wong plans to attend University of Cincinnati to study health science.
SALUTATORIAN
Natalie Smith, daughter of Allen Smith, Sarah and Mark Matson, plans to attend Indiana University to study nonprofit management and leadership.
No. 3
Landon Miller, son of Todd and Cheryl Miller, plans to attend Trine University to study biomedical engineering.
No. 4
Bruce D’Rosa, son of Cecil and Genevieve D’Rosa, plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study mechanical engineering.
No. 5
Nadia Paniagua, daughter of Miguel Paniagua and Nadia Reyes, plans to attend Indiana University to study nursing.