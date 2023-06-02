TOP STUDENTS
Kiara Bahena, daughter of Ramiro and Katrina Bahena, plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to study nursing.
Rylee Miller, daughter of Seth and Amber Miller, plans study middle childhood education for science and math.
Sydnee Sinn, daughter of Joshua and Christina Sinn, plans to attend Michigan State University to study biology before pursuing a medical degree.
Kara Stoller, daughter of Neil and Sandra Stoller, plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study secondary Spanish education.
Laura Thornell, daughter of Jason and Beth Thornell, plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to study biology before pursuing a physician assistant degree.