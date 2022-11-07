Memorial Park Middle School eighth grader Ella Moore thought her social studies teacher was joking when he told her she got second place in a statewide “I voted” sticker design contest.
Moore’s disbelief should be long gone. The Fort Wayne Community Schools student got stickers of her creation during an Oct. 31 luncheon celebrating the nine winners at the Statehouse, and area voters might get their own copy at the polls Tuesday.
Nearly 1,000 Hoosier students submitted sticker designs, the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State said in a news release. The Indiana Arts Commission reviewed the entries, and the top three in each age group were honored.
“Introducing young Hoosiers to voting is crucial to the success of our state,” Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said in a statement. “I am proud to see so many of our youngest citizens engaging in our civic processes even before they’re old enough to cast a ballot.”
Moore received second place for her age group, grades four through eight.
Two other Allen County students were recognized in the youngest age group. Ramah Aulia T. Tarma of Lafayette Meadows Elementary School got first place, and Olive Regier of Cedarville Elementary School got third.
Stickers with the top designs were expected to be provided to the students’ county clerk’s election offices, the release said.
Moore, whose design combines the state bird with elements of the state flag, said it is cool that so many people she doesn’t know will be wearing something she drew.
Her teacher, Thor Whitlock, said the exercise aligned well with the subject he teaches eighth graders – American history. Voting is a theme throughout the year, he said, and the contest provided an opportunity to discuss the relevance of voting in 2022.
Whitlock gave students two days to create their designs, which featured the state flag, basketball, race cars and the state flower, among other imagery.
“They had fun with it,” Whitlock said.
FWCS
• The Fort Wayne Community Schools showcase is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd. Attendees can learn about the district’s 52 schools and the departments supporting students; complete an online lottery application; meet community partners; and watch student performances.
• Irwin Elementary School last month celebrated the completion of a new playground. The Irwin PTA raised more than $60,000 for the equipment. It will be used by more children, including students and neighborhood residents, and will appeal to older elementary students. It also features accessible units for students of all abilities.
Grace
• Grace Theological Seminary’s competency-based theological education program, Deploy, was granted ongoing accreditation by the Association of Theological Schools. The program, delivered onsite at local churches, boasts 70 students enrolled this year, spanning from the Baltic states in Eastern Europe to California. The new accreditation status means the innovative program has met the association’s criteria. Deploy was first accredited under a five-year experimental status beginning in February 2017. At the time, there were only two other institutions in North America that had approval to offer such programs. Grace’s program launched in January 2018 with 11 students.
Indiana Tech
• Indiana Tech now offers a Master of Science in information systems online and in-person at its main campus in Fort Wayne. The program is designed to provide students with in-depth expertise and skills in the design, application and management of sophisticated information systems serving a wide range of organizational needs. Visit https://academics.indianatech.edu/programs/information-systems-ms/ for information.
Ivy Tech
• BFGoodrich officials will be at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s north campus Wednesday to provide information about how eligible students can leave college debt-free through the Technical Scholar Program. Sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon at the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Space is limited. Reserve a spot at link.ivytech.edu/bfgoodrich or call 260-480-4248 for information.
• Area high school students are welcome to attend Go Ivy Day from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Activities, which includes a free lunch, let participants explore degree and certificate programs; meet with faculty; tour campus and learn about scholarships and financial aid. Visit ivytech.edu/goivy for information.
• Food handlers in Indiana can earn the Food Handler ServSafe certificate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses, including Fort Wayne. The certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana Department of Health in July. The cost is $50 per student and includes exams, books, registration and live facilitation. Visit www.ivytech.edu/workforcetrainings for information.
•
• Ivy Tech presented five students with Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship-Chancellor’s Merit awards. Zoey Carver, a Norwell High School graduate, and Jeffrey Hosford, an East Noble High School graduate, received full-ride scholarships. Arly Espinoza, a Wayne High School graduate, Xander Jewell, a Harlan Christian School graduate, and Kylie Johnson• , a home-schooled student, received half-tuition scholarships.
Manchester
• The Spartan Smash, a one-day invitational at Manchester University, will feature high school students competing in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament. Entry is free. Each of the top eight players will be eligible for a $3,000 esports scholarship award to attend Manchester. The event is expected to draw nearly double the number of participants as last year, when 120 teens represented 20 high schools. Visit @MU_esport on Twitter or www.start.gg/tournament/manchester-university-spartan-smash-2022/details for information.
Saint Francis
The Private Academic Library Network of Indiana named Amber Pavlina• , a reference and instruction librarian at the University of Saint Francis, as one of 17 recipients of outstanding service, collaboration and leadership awards for 2022. Pavlina’s Outstanding Service Award was based on advancement of her project, which involved the creation of the network’s information literacy online modules.
Trine
Trine University has received a $200,000 commitment from university trustee Michael Axel and his wife, Natalie, toward Trine University Fort Wayne, the approximately 120,000- square-foot academic and training facility announced in June that it will house College of Health Professions programs.
Trine’s Board of Trustees elected officers to lead the board for the next two years. Rick James was retained as chair, Keith Busse was elected vice chair and Elizabeth Rooney was elected secretary.
•
• YRG Robotics, the Fort Wayne-based U.S. distributor of Yamaha robots, donated more than $22,000 of robotics equipment to the Trine Center for Technical Training, based at the university’s Angola campus.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.