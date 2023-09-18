Preschoolers at one Wells County school now have a classroom providing an immersive environment focused on farm life.
The Tiger Cubs Preschool Experiential Farm Room at Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School is the first of its kind in the county, a district news release said. It officially opened last week.
Principal Schlaura Linderwell said the classroom represents the foundation of experience-based play for the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District’s youngest students.
“The creation of this pre-K room is a testament to our commitment to early childhood education and its importance in shaping the future,” she said in a statement. “It is in these formative years that young minds are like sponges – soaking up knowledge, values and experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime. It is our responsibility to provide them with a nurturing environment that stimulates their curiosity, encourages their creativity and lays the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.”
Staff developed curriculum for the room last academic year. Students can learn about farm equipment and animals and caring for horses, among other experiences designed to teach fundamental skills, the release said.
“This room is more than just walls and toys,” Linderwell said. “It is a place where friendships will be forged, where stories will be read, where songs will be sung and where imaginations will soar. It is a place where our children will learn the values of kindness, cooperation and respect.”
The room was made possible through donations from Leichty Family Farms, Andrew Harvey Farms, Heath Schlagenhauf Family Farms, Prible Brother Farms, Four-Star Services (the families of Tad Baumgartner and Brad Baumgartner), the Bluffton-Harrison Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, United Way of Wells County, the Wells County Foundation and First Bank of Berne, the release said.
It indicated staff will begin working on another theme room this month with implementation targeted for the start of next school year.
Contest
The deadline to enter C-SPAN’s annual documentary competition is Jan. 19. Middle and high school students may compete individually or in teams consisting of two or three members. Documentaries must be the original work of students, but teachers may provide guidance and critiques. Students should explore one of two prompts: “In the next 20 years, what is the most important change that you would like to see in America?” Or, “Over the past 20 years, what has been the most important change in America?” The C-SPAN Education Foundation awards 150 student and 53 teacher prizes. The grand-prize winner will receive $5,000. Multiple cash prizes of $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250 will be awarded to students in first, second and third places and honorable mention categories. Visit www.studentcam.org for information.
Day camp
Students in grades six through eight may attend Manufacturing Experience 2023, a free, hands-on learning experience set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Space is limited to the first 36 children registered. The camp is free and includes a continental breakfast, lunch and beverages. Visit www.worknoble.org/manufacturing-experience for information or to register. Call Be Noble Inc. at 260-636-3800 with questions.
FWCS
Fort Wayne Subaru awarded Weisser Park Elementary School with a $10,000 Subaru Loves Learning grant. The Fort Wayne Community school will use the money to purchase materials for classrooms.
Grace
Grace College welcomed a record 1,364 new and returning students to its Winona Lake campus for the 2023-24 academic year. In addition to traditional undergraduate students, its total enrollment of 2,271 students reflects Grace Theological Seminary, Grace Online and College Launch, its associate degree program for students in high school.
Manchester
Manchester University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend is set for Oct. 6 and 7 on the North Manchester campus. Reunions this year are for the classes of 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018. Visit www.manchester.edu/alumni/events/HOCO2023 for an event schedule.
SACS
The Southwest Allen County Schools board recognized the following students Sept. 5 for earning a perfect score on the IREAD-3 test administered last spring: Gavin Bernath, Coleman Bishop, Allyson Bruick, Ranger Cady, Oscar Christen, Finn Condo, Miles Dempsey, Hudson Dickmeyer, Kaleo Dormeier, Micah Elder, Audrey Ellet, Morrison Everett, Andrew Hoekstra, Everett Johnson, Jack Landrigan, Lucas Lightner, Kniya Middleton, Caroline Minnich, Deklan Moore, Bryce Nieno, Lanora Nye, Olivia Osantowski, Caidence Pinkous, Olive Raypole, Macy Shaw, Quinlan Smith, Ryane Smith, Brae Sprunger, Noah Starks, Siva Subramanian, Elias Tan, Maggie Wooldridge and Cooper Young. IREAD-3 measures foundational reading skills based on Indiana academic standards.
Steuben
Voya Financial Inc., a provider of retirement plans for educators, announced two MSD of Steuben County teachers received a $2,000 grant through the company’s 2023 Unsung Heroes awards competition. Laura Harrington and Amanda Cline of Ryan Park Elementary School were the only Indiana winners and will compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes – an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000. The grant will help bring their teaching program – Mix-it-Make-it: Lessons in Making Food – to life. Designed for children in grades three through five, the program will teach them about working in a kitchen, addressing topics such as appliances, meal preparation, cooking and cleaning. The program will support students with various abilities. Learning about the kitchen helps students become more independent and able to care for themselves, if needed. Students could also build stronger relationships with their families by helping their parents in the kitchen.
Trine
Trine University students Cameron Orr of Angola and Treyton Sederstrom of Cedar Lake won their division during last month’s Fort Wayne sectional of the American Contract Bridge League. Student Ryan Hoak of Warsaw and Lucas Jackson, a civil engineering graduate, placed ninth in the section. Trine will host the sectional next August.
Website
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s public-facing brand, Learn More Indiana, last week unveiled a newly designed website for students, families and educators. The website – learnmoreindiana.org – provides resources, tools and guidance for Hoosiers to make the process of accessing post-high school education manageable and attainable. Information includes costs of college in Indiana, financial aid opportunities and pathway guidance on all forms of higher education, from certificates and training to four-year degrees and beyond.