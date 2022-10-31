A Fort Wayne Community Schools student’s efforts to recycle plastic caps and lids into buddy benches is now honoring two longtime principals.
Sammie Vance this month celebrated bench installations at Harrison Hill Elementary School and Kekionga Middle School, said her mother, Heidi Vance.
Buddy benches give lonely or shy children a place to sit and signal their desire to make new friends.
Principal Mark Bailey tweeted Kekionga was thrilled to welcome the 13-year-old for the dedication of her buddy bench honoring former Principal Robert Stebbe.
“She is an incredible young lady whose generosity is greatly appreciated by our whole school community,” Bailey said on the social media platform.
The celebration included Stubbe’s family, who traveled two hours for the occasion, Heidi Vance said.
The other bench was placed in honor of Mary Lowery, who posed with Sammie for photos.
Heidi Vance said the benches were donated by the Optimist Club. Sammie spoke to group a year ago, her mom said, and members wanted to collect caps.
EACS
East Allen County Schools has resumed First Responder Friday for this academic year. The themed First Responder Fridays are Dec. 9, ’Tis the Season; Feb. 10, Be My First Responder Valentine; March 24, First Responder Fun in the Sun Friday; and May 12, First Responder Summer Break-out. First responders are invited to all schools, but the themed days will be more in the elementary schools.
Events
Indiana Tech will host a Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences Visit Day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Zollner Engineering Center, 1600 E. Washington Blvd. Visit apply.indianatech.edu/register/talwar to register.
Indiana University Fort Wayne will hold a series of listening sessions through Nov. 7. They will be led by Deborah Garrison, vice chancellor and dean, and they will be offered virtually and in-person in Neff Hall ACE Place, room 146. Alumni are encouraged to participate. Stakeholders can also complete a survey online. The survey and listening session times and dates are available at www.iufw.edu/about/iufw-forward.
FWCS
A new program will give Fort Wayne Community Schools students the opportunity to complete a college degree and launch their careers with Parkview Health. The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award will be offered annually to 50 FWCS seniors. It was created by Parkview Health in partnership with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the Questa Education Foundation and FWCS. Different from a traditional scholarship, the award is a forgivable loan that will cover full tuition and fees for a qualifying associate degree from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. Students will receive full loan forgiveness if they complete their associate degree within two years and complete at least one year of full-time employment in their degree field with Parkview Health after graduation. Students are encouraged to apply before the priority decision deadline of March 1. If any awards remain after March, FWCS seniors may continue applying until the start of Ivy Tech’s classes in fall 2023. Visit questafoundation.org/parkview-opportunity for information.
Grant
Teachers in Indiana Michigan Power’s service area have until midnight Dec. 16 to apply for grants for the 2023-24 academic year. Awards can range from $100 to $500. Grants are annually limited to one per teacher and two per school or educational organization. Projects with any academic focus and a goal to improve student achievement will be considered, but I&M and its parent company have a special interest in science, math, technology, the study of energy and a sustainable environment and energy efficiency. Visit www.aep.com/community/education/grants for information.
Noble
Be Noble Inc., Noble County’s economic development organization, is giving hands-on STEM education kits to schools to introduce robotics and other automation technologies to students from kindergarten through eighth grade. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The purchase and distribution of kits is supported by a grant from the Bosch Community Fund and workforce program funding from the Olive B. Cole Foundation. Visit kidsparkeducation.org for information about KidSpark Education and noblecountyedc.com or 260-636-3800 about Be Noble Inc.
Opportunity
Applications for the next cohort of the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education will be accepted into early 2023, but the deadline for early applications is Tuesday. The cohort begins with the 2023-24 academic year. Visit https://neinfame.com for information.
Poetry
The Creative Arts Council of Wells County will host its third annual Poetry Out Loud Competition on Jan. 28. An information meeting for students is set from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Creative Arts, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton. Enter through Door 10. The competition is open to high school students in and around Wells County. There is no cost to participate. The winner of the local competition will advance to the state competition, and those winners will compete at the Poetry Out Loud national finals. The national champion receives $20,000. Visit www.wellscocreativearts.com/poetry-out-loud or contact the Creative Arts office at 260-824-5222 for information.
Recognition
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center recognized Ryan Trieschman of Columbia City High School as a 2022 Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award finalist. Brock Walley, a sophomore at Celina High School in Ohio, was one of two student essay award winners.
Saint Francis
Justin Tockey joined the University of Saint Francis as director of planned giving.
Saint Francis invites qualifying students to take advantage of the Franciscan Promise for free tuition. The program is designed for Indiana residents who qualify for full federal Pell and state aid. Visit admissions.sf.edu or contact 260-399-8003 or finaid@sf.edu for information.
Scholarships
Applications for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship are due Jan. 31 at ScholarTrack.IN.gov. High school and college students who are planning to teach in Indiana for at least five years can receive up to $7,500 per year of college – up to $30,000 total. Only 200 scholarships are available.
Trine
Trine University has extended the deadline for fall 2023 applications to its Master of Science in speech-language pathology program to March 1. Visit trine.edu/slp for information.
Trine dedicated the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing during homecoming weekend. The 40,000-square-foot expansion is the new home for the biomedical engineering and computer science and information technology departments. It features state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity, and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation, including a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus.
