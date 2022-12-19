Grace College student Emma Lehman immediately knew from her first lunch buddy experience with a Warsaw Community Schools elementary student that more youngsters could benefit from such relationships.
“I started talking to students around campus and getting them connected with the program, always sharing that the elementary students have just as much of an impact on us as we do on them,” Lehman said in a statement.
Lehman is now the student director of Jefferson Lunch Buddies, a program that connects more than 40 Grace students with children at nearby Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, a news release said.
The idea stemmed a few years ago from a conversation between Kearstin Criswell, director of student involvement at Grace, and a Warsaw schools administrator. Their discussion reminded Criswell of the value of having loving adults involved in every child’s life – not only for students who don’t receive affection in their homes but also for those who do, the release said.
“After discussing this with the principal, I realized that the lunch or recess time slot would be a natural time for Grace students to commit to pouring into elementary students,” Criswell said in a statement. “I knew it was worth a shot.”
Students of all majors are participating, the release said.
Cheryl Bremer, dean of the School of Education at Grace, said she is thrilled to see the college students investing in the younger generation.
“We know that relationships are key to academic success, and Lunch Buddies is a wonderful opportunity for Grace College students to serve in a way that makes a difference,” Bremer said in a statement.
Nicole Stutzman, a second-year student at studying psychology, saw the opportunity as a great way to get involved in the community and start working with children. Getting to know her buddy has been fun, she said.
“It has been cool to see that as she gets to know me, she gets more and more excited to see me and talk to me,” Stutzman said in a statement. “Simply showing these kids that you care and that you can consistently be here for them does so much.”
Josh Wall, Jefferson Elementary principal, said he most loves seeing the relationships built.
“Watching the joy on a child’s face when they make a basket and their buddy cheers them on creates energy and community at our school,” he said in a statement. “Our students look up to these Grace students so much and can’t wait to see them again. Ultimately, this program has given hope, mentorship and support to our students who need a buddy.”
Dashboard
• The Indiana Department of Education has launched the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard. Also known as Indiana GPS, the platform displays a transparent, robust view of school and student performance over multiple measures. Visit https://indianagps.doe.in.gov for information.
Recognition
Olivia Harris• of Fort Wayne was among 11 students selected to speak during the University of Iowa’s commencement ceremonies this month. She represented the College of Nursing.
• Teams from Homestead High School, Woodside Middle School and Carroll Middle School received Unit Awards in the Indiana Bar Foundation’s We the People state finals. Such honors were given to teams that didn’t place in the top three but excelled in a particular topic or unit of the competition.
Phil Downs• , director of education graduate programs and accreditation at Trine University, was recognized with the Outstanding Educator Award presented by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents at the organization’s annual banquet on Dec. 1.
• The Indiana Association of School Principals announced the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2024. Each high school could recognize up to four juniors, based on academic achievement. Honorees included Vince Gilbert, Frances Krebs, Holly Schneider and Micah Steury of Angola High School; David Anderson, Anna Salem, Thomas Stureman and Jacqueline Vazquez of Bishop Dwenger High School; Sean Diamente, Rachel Li, Oliver Mitchell and Chloe Park of Canterbury High School; Walker Andrews, Elizabeth Ellingson, Joel Johnson and Hadley Snell of Carroll High School; Jada Peer, Sydnee Przemielewski, Tavin Ray and Molly Wymer of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School; Mallory Eltzroth, Matthias Hefty, Isaac Schweitzer and Kaitlin Traylor of DeKalb High School; Eve Police, Brylie Rackham, Victoria Toro and Jimmy Tun of East Allen University; Shaina Shae Coil, Lauren Munson, Sadie Potts and Reese Rouch of East Noble High School; Paige Baker, Andrea Barry, Steve Burkholder and Brody Foulk of Fremont High School; Riley Davis-Hopper, Jaxon Hoting, Olivia Minnich and Kaitlyn Rochester of Heritage Junior-Senior High School; Anna Heck, Lindsay McGuire, Britton Shumard and Elizabeth Twenge of Homestead High School; Johanna Bragg, Gracie Fields, Ella Hall and Cayden Voght of Huntington North High School; Olivia Crider, Ellis Golm, Grace Kamleiter and Jackson VandeVelde of Lakewood Park Christian School; Abigail Bovie, Hannah Carter, Ella Graves and Emilia Kennedy of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Ava Egolf, McKelvey Espeset, Paulette Martin and Garrett Sites of Manchester Junior-Senior High School; Brayden Eagleson, Emily Gordillo, Madeline Graves and Katerina Koepke of New Haven Junior-Senior High School; Ashton Davidson, Samantha Morris, Kayla Moses and Paige Nave of Northop High School; Addyson Heyerly, Elijah Ingle, Ella Krug and Cayden Young of Norwell High School; Oluwadarasimi Adeosun, Nyein Htay, Jasmine Reese and Jake Tippmann of Snider High School; Virginia Litwiller, Alexis McKibben, Graham Subler and Haylee Thomas of South Adams High School; Raquel Brouwer, Caleb Smith, Luke Snyder and Patrick Stump of Warsaw Community High School; JaLynn Baker, Angelina Contreras, Madison Lazar and Laci Roy of West Noble High School; and Marilyn Emenhiser, Leah Hathaway, Brianna Kline and Luke Wells• of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis senior accounting majors Elise Faber and Leah Stoffel accepted invitations to serve on the Audit/Supervisory Committee of Fort Financial Credit Union. The committee meets on a quarterly basis and receives updates and audit summaries from the auditing and compliance manager. The committee’s purpose is to have an independent review of audits outside of management. Both students have accepted full-time positions with certified public accountant firms after graduation, beginning in 2023. Faber, of Fort Wayne, will work for DWD CPAs and Advisors. Stoffel, of Huntington, will work for FORVIS.
Saint Francis awarded Audrie Bowman of Huntington North High School with the full-tuition Pay It Forward scholarship, which has a four-year value of more than $140,000. It is awarded to an incoming Saint Francis student who represents going above and beyond to serve others. Bowman will enter the university in the 2023-24 academic year.
