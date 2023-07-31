Families have a new child care option in Warsaw thanks to the Early Childhood Alliance, a Fort Wayne-based nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education and support services.
The organization this month announced the opening of public enrollment at its Warsaw location.
Open since January, the IMD Early Learning Center was previously exclusive to employees of Instrumental Machine & Development, a prominent company based in the region, a news release said.
“Our mission at Early Childhood Alliance has always been to create a brighter future for children by providing access to high-quality early childhood education,” CEO Amber Taggart said in a statement. “Through our IMD Early Learning Center, we are excited to open our doors to families in the Warsaw community, offering a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can grow, learn and thrive.”
The release described the center, 328 N. Park Ave., as a state-of-the-art facility offering spacious classrooms, age-appropriate play areas and access to activities that encourage exploration and creativity.
The curriculum focuses on promoting social, emotional, cognitive and physical growth, the release said, adding it was designed to provide a foundation for lifelong learning.
Call 574-213-3336 for information or to enroll.
Visit ecalliance.org for information about the alliance, which supports families, educators and communities in nurturing children’s growth and development from birth to age 5.
Donations
Comcast last week awarded $50,000 to The Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne to advance economic opportunity through digital literacy and broadband adoption. The company also announced a donation of 250 laptops to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Joseph Mission, Fort Wayne Urban League and the Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne. These donations are part of Project UP, which is Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity.
Lassus Handy Dandy donated school supplies and $4,000 to Fort Wayne Community Schools. The items benefit the FWCS Families in Transition program, which provides services to students experiencing homelessness.
Grants
Huntington and Manchester universities each received a $250,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its College and Community Collaboration Initiative. Huntington will use the funds to propose a strategic community project for future development in partnership with the city and county of Huntington, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and other local and regional stakeholders. Manchester is exploring collaborative community projects in Wabash County.
The Indiana Arts Commission announced it awarded $4,000 to East Allen County Schools for the arts integrated residency with Heartland Sings at Southwick Elementary School through the Arts Project Support grant program. Through the district’s partnership with Heartland Sings, first grade classes receive art integrated lessons taught by Heartland Sings musicians. The genre of opera is used as a medium to teach Indiana’s English/language arts standards. The artistic instruction helps increase critical and creative thinking, teamwork/collaboration, problem solving, adaptability/resiliency and communication.
Northwest State
Lexis McDowell of Van Wert County and Williams County residents Vanessa Peralez and Alethia Stimpfle were among the Northwest State Community College phlebotomy technician graduates recognized during a pinning ceremony. Jillian Spengler, a medical assisting graduate from Williams County, was also honored.
Program
Indiana is among six states selected to participate in the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices Policy Academy to Advance Youth Apprenticeship. The Policy Academy offers states a yearlong opportunity designed to support them as they develop policy agendas advancing high-quality youth apprenticeship opportunities. Participating states will also receive a $50,000 grant to execute their project activities.
Saint Francis
Several departments at the University of Saint Francis have relocated to the University Support Services building, formerly Fort Financial, at 3102 Spring St. Departments now operating out of the renovated facility include the business office, campus security, information technology, mail room, marketing, Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, operations and registrar.
Michelle Fleig-Palmer, Saint Francis master of healthcare administration director, had an article published in the Spring 2023 issue of the “Fort Wayne Medicine Quarterly” titled, “ChatGPT: Creating a New Challenge for Patient-Physician Trust?”
Saint Francis will hold its annual Welcome Weekend for new students Aug. 25 to 27. Events include a cookout, keynote speaker, trivia show, Franny Relay Race, praise and worship session, service, kickoff party and carnival. Early move-ins for students begin Saturday and Aug. 19, with most students moving in Aug. 25.
Scholarship
The Sons of the American Revolution presented an $8,000 scholarship to recent Homestead High School graduate Madeline Phuong on July 15 for her first-place finish in the Joseph S. Rumbaugh Historical Oration Contest held during the SAR National Congress in Orlando, Florida. Her topic was “Deborah Sampson: An American Heroine.” Sampson served in the 4th Massachusetts Regiment during the Revolutionary War and was one of the first women to receive a pension for her military service.
Trine
Goshen Health has added Trine University as a partner to help its registered nurses complete a bachelor of science in nursing. The online program consists of 11 courses and can be completed in one year. Additionally, spouses of nurses in the program are eligible for discounted tuition, and first-year dependent children are eligible for a $2,000 Goshen Health Legacy Scholarship to attend Trine’s Angola campus.
Trine’s chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers has been reinstated as a collegiate chapter of SAE International, effective with the 2023-24 academic year.