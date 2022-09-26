Two Fort Wayne philanthropists recently helped Taylor University celebrate the groundbreaking of its newest academic building – a $25 million home for the growing film and media program.
The Upland university previously announced Chuck and Lisa Surack contributed $5 million to the Horne Academic Center. The 45,000-square-foot facility will also have space to support educational offerings in entrepreneurship – a growing area of focus for Taylor, a news release said.
D. Michael Lindsay, university president, described the Sept. 1 groundbreaking as a significant moment in Taylor’s 176-year history.
“We are genuinely grateful to those whose sacrificial and visionary giving made this state-of-the-art facility possible,” Lindsay said in a statement. “At Taylor, we intentionally invest resources to enable our students to achieve bold goals and actively pursue God’s calling in their life.”
The project is supported by privately raised dollars, the release said. Along with the Suracks’ donation, funding included lead gifts from graduate Dee Horne; innovators Ken and Virginia Cornwall; and an anonymous donor, the university said.
The Suracks’ contribution was announced in the spring during the semiannual meeting of the university’s board of visitors, a volunteer group that advises campus leaders. Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound, received an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Taylor in 2018 and recently joined the group.
Occupancy of the new building is expected Aug. 1, 2024, the release said.
Contest
• The deadline to enter C-SPAN’s annual documentary competition is Jan. 20. Middle and high school students may compete individually or in teams consisting of two or three members. Documentaries must be the original work of students, but teachers may provide guidance and critiques. Students must tackle this theme: “If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?” The C-SPAN Education Foundation awards 150 student and 53 teacher prizes. The grand-prize winner will receive $5,000. Multiple cash prizes of $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250 will be awarded to students in first, second and third places and honorable mention categories. Visit www.studentcam.org for information.
Event• Six Indiana colleges, including Purdue University Fort Wayne, will waive college application fees during Indiana’s College Application Week, which runs through Friday. Another 33 colleges – including Grace College, Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Trine University and University of Saint Francis – have reported free applications year-round. College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana’s annual College GO! initiative, which happens each August through November with information and resources designed to help students explore and plan for education beyond high school. Visit https://resources.learnmoreindiana.org/collegego for information.
FWCS
Croninger Elementary School of Fort Wayne Community Schools was among 10 Indiana schools recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona gave the distinction to 297 schools nationwide. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among • student subgroups.
Huntington
Huntington University faculty members Nate Short and Joel Vilensky have published a functional anatomy book geared specifically toward entry-level occupational therapy faculty and students. “Functional Anatomy for Occupational Therapy” also includes a supplemental eTextbook, a comprehensive resource featuring photos and videos of common techniques in clinical practice. The photos and videos were recorded in the musculoskeletal lab at Parkview Hospital Randallia, and voiceovers were completed in a studio on Huntington University’s home campus.•
• Huntington University has received an $800,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The money will support a variety of Indiana youth learning and engagement opportunities on campus.
Indiana Tech
The Society for Human Resource Management, an HR professional society, honored Indiana Tech’s student chapter with a 2021-22 Superior Merit Award.
Margot Salas Geagon• , associate professor of business, received Indiana Tech’s 2022 Leepoxy Award for Teaching Innovation.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has appointed Douglas Clark• as the new Dekko Foundation endowed chair in early childhood leadership and advocacy. He will provide strategic support to the college, promote collaboration that advances the early childhood profession and assist community leaders in their efforts to increase the impact and availability of high-quality early learning throughout northeast Indiana and across the state. The endowed chair appointment was created in 2011 with the support of a $1.3 million grant from the Dekko Foundation. Clark succeeds Rebecca Carothers, who had held the role since its inception through 2021.
Saint Francis
The University of Saint Francis has named Lewis T. Pearson as interim division director of humanities. He also serves as associate professor and course coordinator for philosophy.
Patricia Rinker is now the university’s program director for the associate degree of nursing at Fort Wayne and USF Crown Point. She previously served as the undergraduate clinical director.
•
• The university named Louise Weber• as interim director for the division of computer arts and technology. She is also director of sciences and biology programs.
Scholarship
Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit scholarship program include Rebekah L. Johnson and Austin J. Shepherd of Lakewood Park Christian School; Adel J. Quta, Anya Ramrakhiani, Edward Sun, Audrey J. Woodruff and Victoria B. Zambrano of Canterbury School; Danielle N. Adjei, Aubrey G. Barb, Tyrus E. Kindler, Kirsten A. Lee, Paul W. Swift and Anna E. Wenz of Carroll High School; Joseph E. Hill of Bishop Dwenger High School; Matthew J. Hodges of East Allen University; Noah L. Arnold, Elijah D. Bilos, Thomas M. Hill, Madeline L. Phuong, Daniel S. Schwab, Hunter G. Specht and Cohen M. Thomas of Homestead High School; Genevieve Cicchiello and Gianna Eyrich of Bishop Luers High School; Andrew Molargik of Garrett High School; Gabriel D. Foss of Leo High School; Grant E. Flora and Abigail G. Hawn of West Noble High School; Kellyn Bertsch of Adams Central High School; and Kathryn E. Monsma of Lakeland Christian Academy• .
