Indian Village Elementary School third grader Zuri Shuster complained her arms hurt on a recent Thursday – for good reason.
Earlier that day, the 8-year-old and her peers on the Student Leadership Council visited various classrooms to gather items for the school-wide Child Cheer Pack Drive benefiting the Fort Wayne and Geneva police departments. Police officers can give the items to children they encounter during emergencies and traumatic events.
The council – a group of third through fifth graders – asked the student body to donate objects that would comfort children during traumatic experiences. Within days, classrooms at the Fort Wayne Community school had boxes filled with blankets, puzzles, toys, fidgets, games, craft supplies, books, Play-Doh and stuffed animals.
Members of the Student Leadership Council regularly helped move the items to a centralized location in the school.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” said fourth grader Abby Lozano, 10.
The running total surged from 896 items on Dec. 15 to 2,328 items on Dec. 20, with one collection day left.
“I think it’s really great because we’re helping a lot of kids in need,” third grader Jaleasa Taylor, 8, said.
Brandy Stronczek and Jenna Huddleston, the council’s co-sponsors, said the student leaders were eager to pursue an idea that would help needy children. Collecting items for child cheer packs was feasible, and Indian Village had contacts at the Fort Wayne and Geneva police departments – a school resource officer and Stronczek’s brother, respectively.
The project also had the potential to improve students’ interactions with the police, Stronczek said.
“We want to make it more positive for the kids,” she said.
Indian Village planned to give any donations that didn’t fit with child cheer packs to Family Centered Services in Bluffton.
A competition fueled enthusiasm for the drive, Huddleston said. Students were told the grade level that brought in the most items would be allowed to wear pajamas to school on the last day before winter break.
All students – about 400 – were rewarded for their efforts, however. Stronczek said everyone was allowed to wear jammies that day.
Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech’s cyber competition team, the Cyber Warriors, finished second at the Great Lakes Regional Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition in October. The team will advance to the global finals set from Jan. 13 to 15 at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Unlike competitions where defending a computer network from outside attacks is the objective, penetration testing contests have teams go on the offensive. Teams conduct real-world testing engagements to find, exploit and suggest remediations for security vulnerabilities. Teams are scored not just on the technical vulnerabilities discovered, but also on their professionalism and communication skills. Members of the Cyber Warriors’ penetration testing team are Riley Boroff, Marek Grzelak, Zach Hampton, Zak King, Nia Lott, Bryce Murphy, Myles Nieman and Samuel Regelbrugge• .
Ivy Tech
• The state of Indiana is joining Ivy Tech Community College’s Achieve Your Degree program. Rather than paying for tuition expenses at the time of enrollment – which can be a barrier for some employees seeking to earn degrees and certificates – the state will pay Ivy Tech directly upon an employee’s successful completion of a course. State employees already have education reimbursement of up to $5,250 per year. Ivy Tech’s full-time annual tuition is less than $4,500. The agreement with Ivy Tech means that employees won’t have to be reimbursed, but rather can enroll and begin taking classes with no upfront costs. Additionally, the college will provide the state with a rebate of up to 5% of the net tuition paid, which means the state will benefit from an even lower education cost. All Ivy Tech campuses are participating in the program.
Manchester
Manchester University has launched a nationwide presidential search. The position will remain open until filled, but only applications received by Feb. 1 can be assured of full consideration. The search committee anticipates recommending the 16th president to the Board of Trustees in the spring. President Dave McFadden• will retire June 30 after nearly 30 years with Manchester, nine as president.
NACS
Courtney Bailey• , Cedar Canyon Elementary School principal, dressed as an elf before winter break to bring joy to the students.
PFW
• Purdue University Fort Wayne was included in Inside Higher Ed’s annual batch of favorite holiday videos. Released Dec. 19, the list included 11 other videos created by colleges and universities nationwide. Visit this story at www.journalgazette.net to watch Purdue Fort Wayne’s video, “Holidays with the Herd.”
Recognition
The Allen County Public Library announced the winners of its 40th annual poetry contest. Winners are as follows: first graders Camille Simmons, Addison Mumaw, Holly Darvish and Grayson Smith, of Croninger Elementary School; Mathilda Borton of Towles Montessori School, Carter Melching of Croninger, Marie Elizabeth Montes-Gordon of Canterbury School and Katelynn Covey of Central Lutheran School; third graders Abby Straub, home-schooled, and Harrison Miller and Zoya Nur of Canterbury; fourth graders Riley Gibbs, Spencer Hardiek, Lettie Karr and Carter Moy, of Canterbury; fifth graders Abigail Paxson, home-schooled, and Kenley Melching, Finley Grogg and Juliana Lowden, of Croninger; sixth graders Alondra Valdez-Torres, Madelyn Wasson, Cora Barcalow, David Harana and Jackson Mingus, of Memorial Park Middle School; seventh graders Lucy Moll of Emmanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School, Julia Carter of Project Ballet Academic Conservatory and Colton Bermes and Malaysorn Thnromon of Northwood Middle School; eighth graders Cyd Gochtovtt-Stine of Memorial Park, Emma Louvier, home-schooled, Amari Watts of Northwood and Brooklynn Deane, Landon Mauch and Suzanne Blee of Canterbury; ninth graders Amaya Mogollon of Homestead High School, Tsuanmiee “Alanah” Waller of North Side High School and William Newton of Seton Home Study School; 10th graders Honorable Mention: Kenzie Lynn of North Side and Sophia Zhang, Sarah Krabach, Adderly Surack and Roshen Kulkarni of Canterbury; 11th graders Eduardo Adam Gonzalez of Northrop High School and Addie Sigler, Amrithasai Gussenhoven and Delores Federspiel of Canterbury School; 12th graders Gaia Splendore of Homestead and Lucy Somers, Julianna Kummer, Annalyse King and Mick DeSalvo of Canterbury; and adults Joe Ottinger, Jaimie Vogelsong, Tom Foltz, Tamara Howell-Files and Sara Ward• . A booklet of the winning poems will be published in the spring and will become a permanent part of the library’s collection.
Scholarship
• Submissions for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship are due at 5 p.m. March 1. High school seniors have the chance to earn up to $5,000. Visit www.alzfdn.org/scholarship for details. Students already attending college are ineligible. The foundation last year awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 students.
