A community in northern Haiti has a new well thanks to the University of Saint Francis’ fundraising efforts, the Catholic institution announced late last month.
The university’s H2O Project raised $2,820.50 last year, exceeding its goal of $2,500 to help with drilling a well in the Caribbean country, a news release said. The university donated the overage to Formula for Life, which assists the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti.
Dr. Eugene Maklin of New Hope Hospital in Plaine du Nord, Haiti, identified communities that would benefit from new hand-pump wells by looking at villages’ cholera case counts, the release said.
“Escalating violence in Haiti in recent years has made it more difficult to access safe drinking water, especially for people in rural areas,” the release said. “As a result, the hospital has treated more patients with cholera, which can lead to death from dehydration and electrolyte loss.”
Maklin oversaw the drilling of a well in Robillard, Haiti, the release said. The university’s contribution was acknowledged with an inscription on the cement pad: “A Huge Thank You to University (of) Saint Francis; August 2023.”
The H2O Project encouraged donations during the Lenten season, the release said.
Haiti needs more wells, the university said, and each costs about $3,000 to drill. Prospective donors should contact biology professor Amy Obringer at aobringer@sf.edu or 260-399-7700, ext. 8210.
IUFW
Indiana University Fort Wayne’s fall undergraduate enrollment is 965 students, a 5.7% increase from 2022. Students of color represent 33%, an 18.3% increase from the previous academic year.
Indiana Wesleyan
Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global announced a new doctoral program in business administration with a specialization in data analytics. The degree prepares students for acceleration in the careers of business education, consulting and business leadership where data analytics is a core skill set. The program requires 60 credits and can be finished in as little as 36 months. Students learn with an online cohort in a remote setting, except for an annual residency. Visit indwes.edu for information.
IWU-National & Global added specializations in addictions, child advocacy and counseling to its Bachelor of Science in social work program. Visit indwes.edu/bsw for information.
IWU-National & Global announced a new licensure program in its Transition to Teaching initiative, which prepares and enables candidates to acquire P-12 English Language Learner licensure in Indiana. Created to meet the ELL teacher shortage, this graduate certificate program can be completed in less than two years. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree can apply at indwes.edu/TTT.
Ivy Tech
Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, will be open to the public this semester from Sept. 18 to Dec. 9 in room CC1739 on the Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Call 260-480-2094 to make an appointment. Hours vary. The clinic will be closed Oct. 16 to 23 and Nov. 23 to 26. Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and ages 55 and older. Cash and credit card are accepted.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s new Center for Student Counseling is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Appointments are available in person or via telehealth. It is on the ground floor of Kettler Hall at the end of the corridor between the Department of Anthropology and Einstein Bros. Bagels. The expanded services are free to students, who are allowed an unlimited number of counseling visits. Students can schedule an appointment by calling 260-481-6200 or by visiting www.pfw.edu/student-counseling.
Scholarships
The Sons of the American Revolution is accepting entries for a high school essay contest offering $200, $1,000 and $6,000 scholarships at the local, state and national levels, respectively. The national second- and third-place winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000. Students must write about an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence or the framing of the U.S. Constitution.
The group is also seeking original orations by Fort Wayne high school students about an event, personality or document pertaining to the Revolutionary War with an emphasis on the nation’s 250th anniversary. The speeches must be between five and six minutes long and delivered to an audience without the use of notes or props. The first-place winner will receive $200 for a local win, $1,000 for a state win and $8,000 for a national win. The national second-place winner will receive $5,000, and the third-place winner will win $3,000.
Fort Wayne-area American history teachers can win up to $6,200 for essays about the importance of teaching the American Revolution era. Essays may also describe any extraordinary teaching techniques or innovative projects used to teach that history. The competition begins at the local level and progresses through state and national levels.
For all contests, contact Jim Hamilton at jdhvlh@aol.com or 260-409-9937 for an application. The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Sweepstakes
September is College Savings Month in Indiana. To celebrate, one individual will be selected to win a $10,000 account deposit in the CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes. Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30 at www.collegechoicedirect.com/september.
Trine
Trine University has named Darrin Wilcox as the new dean of its Jannen School of Arts and Sciences.
He has been an assistant professor in Trine’s criminal justice department since 2022.
Trine has promoted four staff members to new roles in its College of Graduate and Professional Studies, which includes its TrineOnline programs. Brittni Heiden is now assistant vice president and dean for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies; Josh Pranger is executive director of academic operations; Anuja Shukla is senior director of student services and engagement; and Drew Lehman is senior academic director.