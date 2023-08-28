Residents of a Huntington senior living community have a new on-site amenity thanks to a local high school student.
Ethan Meyer of Boy Scout Troop 130 built raised garden beds at Heritage Pointe of Huntington for his Eagle Scout project, a news release said.
The Huntington North High School student pursued the idea at the suggestion of activities director Brad Fuller, who told him the agricultural feature would make it easier for residents to garden within the courtyard.
Meyer, who works at Heritage Pointe as a dining room server, installed two raised garden beds this month, the release said.
“We have several residents who are already thinking of what types of plants and vegetables they would like to see out there,” Fuller said in a statement. “It will be wonderful to see our residents out working in the raised gardens and enjoying the experience.”
The facility’s services include assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, outpatient therapy and long-term health care. It is owned and operated by the United Methodist Memorial Home.
Fuller said Meyer’s commitment to the project demonstrates his compassion.
“For him to plan, organize and follow through with this project shows me how much he cares for our community,” Fuller said.
ACPL
The Allen County Public Library has created acpl.lib.in.us/back-to-school, a back-to-school page highlighting free resources – including tutoring, study areas and mobile hot spots – available to students and teachers.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized members of the communication and marketing department for earning National School Public Relations Association awards. The team – Krista Stockman, Stephan Armstrong, Emily Jones and Austin Russell – received one Award of Excellence and three honorable mentions.
A documentary about the late FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson was produced when she retired in 2020. The 40-minute film is available to watch at https://vimeo.com/517224722.
The following awards were announced during FWCS’ annual Celebration and Recognition Breakfast for Study Connection: Alex Kircher, a volunteer at Price Elementary School with Design Collaborative, received the 2023 Mike McClelland Outstanding Volunteer award; Fairfield Elementary School student Makeyla Medina received the 2023 Don Wolf Outstanding Student award; and Dee McKinley, case manager at Study Elementary School, was named the 2023 Connie Dickey Outstanding FWCS Colleague.
Grants
In conjunction with American Electric Power, Indiana Michigan Power awarded more than $43,000 in grants to teachers, schools and agencies serving school-age children within the I&M service area or in communities with major I&M facilities. FIRST Robotics grant recipients included Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Team 15753, and North Side High School, Team 9119. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. Kirin Kennedy and Rhonda Huebner of Leo United Methodist Preschool each received a Teacher Vision grant.
IUFW
Indiana University Fort Wayne has named Kathleen Williamson associate dean and professor of the Indiana University School of Nursing Fort Wayne. She began her tenure Aug. 1.
Recognition
Kody Coyne of Bluffton was among 23 new students selected to participate in Monmouth College’s Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities program. Known as SOFIA, the three-week program lets students work on in-depth research projects overseen by a faculty member and a returning student. Coyne, a graduate of the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities, worked on the project titled “The Chemistry of Baking.” The college is in central Illinois.
Neither Robbie McKerr of Northwest Allen County Schools nor Jennifer Peeper of Southwest Allen County Schools advanced to the top 10 for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The Indiana Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. McKerr and Peeper were among the top 25.
Scholarships
Fort Wayne college students David Miller and Josh Handshoe each received a $1,500 scholarship from the Gardeners of America through the Fort Wayne charter chapter. The organization annually provides scholarships to students majoring in horticulture, floriculture or a related study. The Fort Wayne chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Salomon Farm.
Trine
Trine University promoted Keirsten Eberts to the new role of vice president of online and international studies. She will provide leadership and vision for the operations of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies/TrineOnline and the Office of International Services. She previously was associate vice president and dean of the aforementioned areas.
Warsaw
The Warsaw Community Schools board Aug. 14 recognized Grant Hendrikse’s fifth grade class at Madison Elementary School for achieving a 100% passing rate on the ILEARN state assessments in math and an 88% pass rate in English language arts. Students Kaiden Bradford, Tenley Silveus, Dominick Tran and Gemma Cox received individual acknowledgments for outstanding progress on the assessment. Each student showed high growth and scored the highest level on either subject or both assessments.
Warsaw Community Schools celebrated the second year of a partnership with SYM Financial Advisors. The collaboration elevates student involvement school spirit by covering the cost of all-sport passes for every student at Warsaw Community High School. The Warsaw Tiger cheer block is retaining its identity as the “SYM Zone.” Cheer block themes for varsity football games are set for the season, ending with Halloween costumes Oct. 27. Corporate sponsors do not participate in decisions on themes or school policy. All themes are developed by the cheer block student leadership team in the Tiger Leadership Council in collaboration with the high school administration and athletic department.