Returning to her alma mater to direct Huntington University’s second feature film was a “full-circle moment” for Dawn Davis.
“Huntington is the place where I was able to explore my creativity and start my journey as a director,” Davis said in a statement. “Coming back here to work with the capstone students has felt like a full-circle moment.”
As a capstone, the film is a teaching tool and training opportunity for students, a news release said. Two dozen students and five alumni are involved.
The Christian college began filming “Patterns” following the April premiere of its debut feature film, “Wayfaring Stranger.” Bippus State Bank provided $50,000 for the project.
“We were able to visit the set and see firsthand how HU Film is providing students with hands-on experience in all aspects of film production,” bank President and CEO Eric Fawcett said in a statement.
“It’s obvious Huntington University’s Film Program prepares graduates to bring their visions to life on the big screen,” he added.
Lance Clark, a faculty member and film producer, said the university is fortunate to receive external financial backing.
“We are the only private college in Indiana that is consistently making Independent (Screen Actors Guild) feature films,” he said in a statement. “To have the financial support of our community and especially businesses like Bippus State Bank means so much to every one of us who is attempting to do big things for the industry and for our students. My goal is to bring feature filmmaking to Indiana, and we are now one step closer.”
The story focuses on three estranged siblings who return to their family home after their mother’s death. They navigate the challenges of a family that has drifted apart, the memories that haunt the house and their father, who suffers from dementia, the release said.
Alumna Rachel Hart wrote the script with mentorship from Matt Webb, a faculty member and alumnus.
“Over the course of a year and a half to two years, I pushed myself to consider every piece of feedback and hopefully create unique and relatable characters for the audience to get to know,” Hart said in a statement.
“More than anything, I wanted to write a film that someone would walk away from and say, ‘Yes, that was genuine,’ ” she said.
“Patterns” was selected for development because it tackles relatable issues, said Webb, a producer.
“These characters are much like us: struggling to know how to communicate with one another, wrestling with all of the complexities of our relationships and learning how to cope with grief, forgive one another and find hope for the future,” Webb said in a statement.
Events
Latinos Count will hold its annual Viva College! Scholarship lunch at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. This year, the organization awarded $2,000 scholarships to 26 Latino students. The keynote speaker is Devin Del Palacio, who is recognized in Phoenix as one of 40 Under 40 leaders in public service. He’s also training to be an astronaut. There is no cost to attend, but attendees are asked to make a reservation through Eventbrite at bit.ly/46V0WMC.
A seminar titled “We Don’t ‘Vouch’ for Vouchers!” is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 in Meeting Room A of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza. Speakers are former public school educator Michael Shaffer, now of Ball State University, and Jeff Swensson, a former Carmel Clay Schools superintendent and a retired Ball State assistant professor. The event will discuss Indiana’s school voucher program and the lack of accountability for how taxpayer dollars are spent. The event is co-sponsored by the Allen County Democratic Luncheon Club, League of Women Voters, Northeast Indiana Coalition of Public Education, Northeast Indiana Friends of Public Education, and the Fort Wayne Branch of the American Association of University Women.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw begins its fall 2023 semester today. Prospective students can apply for free at IvyTech.edu/apply or in person at the enrollment center in the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne, or Miller Hall, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw. New classes start every eight weeks. Spring registration will open Sept. 18.
Saint Francis
The Center for Integrated Public Health Education and Research, or CIPHER, at the University of Saint Francis has created a Public Health Fellowship program partially supported by a $28,000 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. The program will engage two undergraduate or graduate students in an eight-week interdisciplinary learning space to consider the multidimensional realities of working in underserved communities and the skills and vocational needs necessary to bring about creative solutions and problem solving to improve public health. In this first year, the fellows will work with organizations in the community that address maternal/child health and/or nutrition. Contact Amelia Clark at 260-399-7700, ext. 8510, or aclark@sf.edu for information.
Scholarships
Huntington University’s nursing department announced the following 2023-24 scholarship recipients: Mallory Emley, Pamela Mallory, Ashley Ondras, Morgen Smith, Alicen Rinehart, Darrian Davidson, Carla Hicks and Katherine Gerig.
Trine
Trine University will begin offering its Bachelor of Science in information systems degree in a hybrid format at its Detroit Education Center. Classes for the new program begin in the spring. The degree will be Trine’s first undergraduate offering in Detroit.
Amy Bortner has joined Trine as director of the university’s Associate of Science in Nursing program. She most recently served as a learning lab instructor with Western Governors University in Fort Wayne and as part of the nursing faculty at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. At Trine, Bortner will provide leadership and oversight to the program, which will begin offering classes in January.
Trine’s 33rd annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing raised more than $100,000 for student scholarships.