Students and faculty at a northeast Indiana college are helping researchers and genetic test developers stay abreast with information in the fast-evolving specialty of personalized medicine, a news release said.
Those involved with Manchester University’s pharmacogenomics program are maintaining a nationwide database that cross references drug-gene interaction information in clinical guidelines with U.S. Food and Drug Administration data. It will be updated quarterly, making it particularly useful in reducing the effect of conflicting information, the college said.
David Kisor, director of Pharmacogenomics Programs, said Manchester is fortunate to partner with the Personalized Medicine Coalition to provide the resource.
“This effort continues to showcase Manchester University’s commitment to being a leader in PGx,” Kisor said in a statement, using an abbreviation for pharmacogenomics.
Pharmacogenomics is the study of the relationship between a person’s genetics and his or her response to a medication, the release said. It allows physicians and other clinicians to prescribe drugs to maximize therapy early and avoid or decrease the risk of adverse effects.
Students involved with the database include those in the Master of Science in PGx program and the dual degree program that offers a doctoral degree in pharmacy and the PGx master’s degree, the release said.
Concordia
Concordia Lutheran High School welcomed these students to its Honors Academy: freshmen Grant Allman, Isabelle Burns, Isaiah Castleman, Bernadette Chesebrough, Bradan Corbett, Nicholas Jones, Noah Kim, Hudson Kraft, Elyse Metz and Beata Peperkorn• . Begun in 2014, the Honors Academy promotes exceptional academics, leadership and community service among Concordia students by challenging and encouraging students to the next level of their academic success.
Events
• Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus will host an automotive technology career Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the automotive bay of the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. It will also host a skilled trades career exploration fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the same building. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu for information.
Huntington
The Rev. Kent Eilers• , professor of theology at Huntington University, has published his fifth book, “Reading Theology Wisely: A Practical Introduction.”
Manchester
Manchester University nursing student Sara Lake• of Albion participated the school’s inaugural Parkview Health Signing Day last month at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation in Fort Wayne. She will join the operating room at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Partnership
• The Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education has three new employer partners for its program. The addition of Auburn-based Metal Technologies, Warsaw-based Tecomet and Fort Wayne-based Valbruna Slater Stainless Inc. brings the total number of employer partners in the program to nine. Through the program, students get a paid work experience while attending classes. It is open to any graduating high school senior or anyone interested in a degree and career in advanced manufacturing. Applications are being accepted for the fall 2023 cohort. Visit https://neinfame.com for information.
Questa
Questa Education Foundation will celebrate its 85th anniversary Thursday at Sweetwater Sound with keynote speaker Steve Pemberton• . Since 1937, Questa has served over 5,000 students; provided over $20 million in loans and scholarships; and retained nearly 75% of graduates in northeast Indiana. Event registration is closed, but community members can help celebrate and support Questa through volunteering, partnerships or donations. Visit www.questafoundation.org for information.
Reading program
• The Fort Wayne Mad Ants announced a partnership with UAW 2209 in an enhanced commitment to education in northeast Indiana with a new Around the World reading program for K-8 students, who can earn prizes and Mad Ants game tickets. It will debut during the 2022-23 season. Participants include Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools, South Adams Schools, Southern Wells Community Schools and Lutheran South Unity School. Schools interested in participating can contact Donny Green at dgreen@ftwaynemadants.com or 260-702-9598.
Saint Francis
Applications are due Oct. 15 for the University of Saint Francis’ Pay It Forward scholarship. One full-tuition and fees scholarship and two half-tuition and fees scholarships will be awarded to students who go above and beyond to help others by “paying it forward.” Visit go.sf.edu/scholarships for information.
•
• The Rev. Dermot Gahan, a member priest of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, joined the University of Saint Francis community as its chaplain for the 2022-23 academic year.
John Bequette• , a Saint Francis theology professor, recently published “Bede the Theologian: History, Rhetoric, and Spirituality.” The book is an exploration of theological and spiritual themes in the thought of the Venerable Bede. It discusses Bede’s historical context, and then exposits key text, including his biblical commentaries, homilies, hagiography and his signature work, Ecclesiastical History of the English Nation.
• The Lee and Jim Vann Library received a 2022 Private Academic Library Network of Indiana Library Innovation grant. The university plans to address a gap in technological service offering by creating a new series of engaging, interactive tutorials for virtual and hybrid learning.
SACS
These Southwest Allen County Schools students earned perfect scores on the IREAD-3 exam: Theresa Bequette, Luke Burkhart, Baron Buss, Patrick Clabaugh, Charles Cochran, Luka Dunifon, Grayson Gibson, Ella Gildea, Violet Gregory, Isla Herendeen, Isley Jones, Harley Kramer, Thomas Landrigan, Shawn Ley, Nash Campbell, Trey Noll, Sarah Norris, Graham Norton, Zane Parker, Halo Pitkanen, Addison Pollick, Calynn Roach, Easton Salway, Brynn Sejler, Carter Unrue, Ella Westby and Mallory Wierzbinski• .
