Those studying marine biology at Purdue University Fort Wayne will now have something more to show for their knowledge – a distinction signifying their expertise on their diplomas.
That’s because the university will begin offering a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in marine biology this fall, according to a news release. It noted the required coursework is the same.
The change – which has been in the works for about four years – will let graduates market themselves as having had a focus on marine biology, said Frank Paladino, the Jack W. Schrey distinguished professor of biology. He expects it will help students find postgraduate opportunities.
“These kids want to go do marine biology, and when they are looking for graduate schools, those schools are looking to see if you took the prerequisites they want to get into their advanced program,” Paladino said in a statement.
The concentration designation might also attract more students, the release said. Ben Dattilo – a geology professor who leads a marine biology field study to an island in the Bahamas every two years – hopes more students will be interested in his oceanography course.
“Bringing yourself out of the familiar and into the unfamiliar heightens your senses,” Dattilo said in a statement. “It makes you aware of things you might not see if you live there all the time.”
Of the more than 90 universities that offer marine biology degrees,less than 10 are landlocked like Purdue Fort Wayne, the release said, citing websites Marinebio.com and Collegevine.com.
The release credited Paladino, who arrived in 1981, for building a widely recognized program.
Marine biology is a cornerstone of the Department of Biological Sciences, the release said, adding the Center for Marine Conservation and Biology was recognized as one of the university’s centers of excellence five years ago. It promotes the conservation of marine life, including Costa Rican leatherbacks and green sea turtles.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will hold Summer Bash from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Advisers will be available to guide students through the fall scheduling process. The event will also feature games, live music, refreshments and opportunities to win a laptop and tuition. Streamline the process by applying to Ivy Tech beforehand. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/summerbash.
Ivy Tech honored Ashley Johnson, entrepreneurship instructor at DeKalb High School, as one of 19 statewide nominees selected to receive the second annual Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Awards – the highest honor for Ivy Tech dual credit faculty.
Manchester
Samantha Cussen is now chair of Manchester University’s nursing program after serving in an interim capacity since May. She joined Manchester as an associate professor in 2022.
Northwest State
Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy graduates included Alex Jackson, Sabra Shumaker and Jacob Vicic of Defiance County, Ohio. Jackson received the Top Gun Award, and Vicic received the Top Driver and Top Test Score awards. The academy is an eight-month program offered annually. Classes are held weekdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. Contact 419-267-1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online for information.
Scholarships
The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana awarded $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships to Rebekah Fortman and Taryn Wilson. The association also awarded $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships to Jocelyn Connelley and Reece Davies. The programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.
The Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution presented a $200 scholarship last month to Brady Richman of Fort Wayne Scout Troop 365. He presented his award-winning essay, titled “The Patriotic Efforts of Henry Knox” to chapter members and will compete for additional awards at the state and national level.
T-E Incorporated, a local contracting/engineering firm, awarded a scholarship for the fall semester to Lydia Myers of Indiana University East. The T-E scholarship is awarded to dependents of full-time employees.
Trine
Trine University will host a Thunder Preview Day on Friday as Indiana’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges celebrate Indiana Private College Week. Preview Days are offered free to students and parents or guests. They provide prospective students and their parents the opportunity to learn more about being a student at Trine through sessions on student success and engagement, admission and financial aid, and academics. Early bird sessions are offered for students interested in music, athletics and esports. Students also can tour campus and have lunch. Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring campuses during Private College Week will have the chance to enter a drawing for an Apple iPad. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus. Visit trine.edu/visit and select Preview Days for information.
Trine named Catherine Swick as its new provost. She replaces John Shannon, who became the university’s 17th president June 1.
Two sports information staff at Trine received promotions. Nick Duffy, who has served as sports information director since 2017, was promoted to senior director of sports communications. Matthew Kennell was promoted to sports information director from assistant sports information director.
Trine is accepting Doctor of Physical Therapy program applications from students wanting to start in fall 2024. That cohort will be the first to begin their program in the Dr. Earl D. and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions facility near Parkview Regional Medical Center in northeast Fort Wayne. The application is available on the Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service website at ptcas.liaisoncas.com.